8 years of CM Yogi’s governance: Employment, transparency and Mission Rozgar achievements

Mission Rozgar in Uttar Pradesh has provided over 7.5 lakh government jobs in the last eight years, empowering the state's youth. Streamlined recruitment processes and continuous job creation mark this initiative's success, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

8 years of CM Yogi governance Employment, transparency and Mission Rozgar achievements
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

 In the last eight years, Mission Rozgar has emerged as a game-changer in Uttar Pradesh, creating unprecedented employment opportunities under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With over 7.5 lakh government jobs provided during this period, the initiative has not only strengthened the state's workforce but also reaffirmed the government's commitment to youth empowerment. The Personnel department has played a key role in this success, streamlining recruitment processes and ensuring that new avenues of employment continue to open for the youth of the state.

Under this initiative, around 95,000 candidates were selected in the last 8 years through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), reflecting the government's strong commitment to employment generation. These efforts not only boosted job opportunities but also steered Uttar Pradesh toward youth-centric development. This achievement under Mission Rozgar marks a significant step toward securing the future of the state.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Yogi government ensured that the recruitment process remained on track. From April 1, 2017, to March 20, 2025, UPPSC selected 48,593 candidates. The highest selection was recorded in 2019-20 with 13,893 candidates, while 1,918 candidates have been selected so far in 2024-25.  

Similarly, UPSSSC selected 46,032 candidates, with the highest recruitment in 2022-23, when 11,800 candidates were selected. In 2024-25, 6,106 youth have secured opportunities so far.

From November 2020 to November 2024, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to newly selected candidates through 35 distribution programs.  

To ensure a transparent and swift recruitment process, the e-Adhiachan portal was launched, expediting the selection process for Group A, B, and C posts. Additionally, guidelines issued last year further enhanced the fairness of the selection process.  

Even during challenging times like Covid, the Yogi government took concrete steps to restore and accelerate the recruitment process, paving the way for a secure future for the youth.

