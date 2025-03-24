Intuitive Machines Stock Rises Led By Significant Jump In Q4 Revenue, Backlog: Retail’s Bearish But Expresses Hope

Read Full Article

Shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) rose over 1% in Monday’s pre-market session, led by a significant jump in revenue and backlog.

Intuitive Machines reported a 79% year-over-year (YoY) jump in fourth-quarter revenues to $54.66 million but fell short of a Wall Street estimate of $55.9 million.

The company’s operating loss widened to $13.39 million compared to $7.49 million in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, Intuitive Machines reported a net loss attributable to Class A common shareholders of $149.34 million compared to a profit of $7.74 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A highlight of the quarter was the 22% jump in the company’s backlog to a record $328.3 million.

Intuitive Machines ended 2024 with $207.6 million in cash. As of March 10, the company’s cash balance stood at $385 million following the completion of the warrant redemption process.

The company expects revenue of $250 million to $300 million in 2025, which is less than the Street estimate of $359.57 million.

It expects a positive run-rate adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the end of 2025 and a positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

CEO Steve Altemus said that, with a strong balance sheet, the company seeks the highest return opportunities, whether through internal innovation or strategic acquisitions. “This year is not just about growth—it’s about defining the future of our company and the industry itself,” he said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment edged higher marginally but remained in the ‘bearish’ territory (28/100).

Stocktwits users expressed optimism on the earnings report.

LUNR shares have declined over 63% in 2025 but have gained over 15% in the past 12 months.

