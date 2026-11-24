The Paramanand Indumati Singhal Foundation organized a mass wedding for 75 couples in Dhekiajuli, Assam. Minister Ashok Singhal, who facilitated the event, announced an ambitious target to conduct 1,000 such marriages in the upcoming year.

75 Couples Tie The Knot at Mass Wedding Ceremony in Assam Dhekiajuli

Dhekiajuli (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): As many as 75 couples from economically weaker families tied the knot under Sanatani Hindu rituals at a mass wedding ceremony organised at Hindu Vedic Kshetra in Dhekiajuli, Assam’s Sonitpur district, on Tuesday, with Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal announcing a target of conducting at least 1,000 such marriages next year.

The mass wedding programme was organised by the Paramanand Indumati Singhal Foundation on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Speaking to ANI, Health Minister Ashok Singhal said the ceremony was the foundation’s sixth such programme and that it had facilitated 338 marriages so far. “Today at Hindu Vedic Kshetra, Panbari, Dhekiajuli, 75 couples got married under Sanatani tradition.”

He said the initiative was his way of giving back to society and expressed hope that the programme would continue in the coming years. “The programme was organised by our foundation - Paramanand Indumati Sighal Foundation. Till now we have done 338 marriages in mass weddings. I believe that this will continue in future also. God has given me strength and monetary wellness and it is my humble duty to give back to society. This is the 6th programme. Next year we have targeted a minimum of 1000 such marriages,” Ashok Singhal said. The newly married couples expressed gratitude to the foundation and local MLA Ashok Singhal for taking the initiative. (ANI)