Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    6700 km across 15 states: Rahul Gandhi kicks off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur

    Rahul Gandhi launched the party's massive outreach initiative, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Thoubal. He condemned the BJP for the recent ethnic clashes in the state and accusing the party of spreading hatred.

    6700 km across 15 states Rahul Gandhi kicks off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday kicked off the party's mass outreach programme, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Manipur's Thoubal. It aims to cover a distance of more than 6700 km across 15 states from Manipur to Mumbai ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Launching the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the BJP over the recent ethnic clashes in the state that claimed scores of lives. 

    He went on to say that "Manipur has lost what it holds precious because of BJP's politics" and said that "governance infrastructure has failed in Manipur, and shameful that PM hasn't visited the state" .

    "I'm in politics since 2004 and for the first time I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed," said Gandhi.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi jointly launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is seen as an attempt by the party to shape the narrative ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are just a few months away.

    According to the route released by the party, the yatra will stay the longest in Uttar Pradesh, covering 1,074 km in 11 days.It would pass through politically vital areas, including Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi. 

    The yatra will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot. It will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. Rahul Gandhi will address public gatherings and interact with civil society members and organisations twice a day during the yatra.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maldives President issues March 15 deadline for Indian troop withdrawal

    Maldives President issues March 15 deadline for Indian troop withdrawal

    Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena hours after quitting Congress gcw

    Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hours after quitting Congress

    Actor-BJP leader Suresh Gopi lends helping hands to orphanage children in Palakkad rkn

    Actor-BJP leader Suresh Gopi lends helping hands to orphanage children in Palakkad

    Girl melodiously sings during Pongal celebrations PM Modi gesture steals hearts watch video gcw

    Girl melodiously sings during Pongal celebrations; PM Modi’s gesture steals hearts (WATCH)

    GRAP Stage III invoked in Delhi as air quality drops to severe category gcw

    GRAP Stage III invoked in Delhi as air quality drops to 'severe' category

    Recent Stories

    It is completely legal and controlled International Hockey Federation defends tie-up with betting firm

    'It is completely legal and controlled...' International Hockey Federation defends tie-up with betting firm

    SPOTTED Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday; celebs exude glamour ATG

    SPOTTED: Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday; celebs exude glamour

    Maldives President issues March 15 deadline for Indian troop withdrawal

    Maldives President issues March 15 deadline for Indian troop withdrawal

    Rhea Chakraborty recalls time in jail during Sushant Singh Rajput's case, shares SHOCKING details RKK

    Rhea Chakraborty recalls time in jail during Sushant Singh Rajput's case, shares SHOCKING details

    Orange to Mixed Berry: 7 fruit Juices to start your day during the Winter months ATG EAI

    Orange to Mixed Berry: 7 fruit Juices to start your day during the Winter months

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon