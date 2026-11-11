A 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Goverdhan, was beaten to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after an argument with an acquaintance. Police have arrested the suspect, Vikas. Another separate murder incident in Mahendra Park is also under probe.

E-Rickshaw Driver Murdered in Jahangirpuri

A 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden stick following an altercation in Jahangirpuri, police said. The deceased was identified as Goverdhan. His body was initially reported as unidentified within the jurisdiction of Police Station Jahangirpuri.

During the investigation, police found that Goverdhan and another man, identified as Vikas (32), had consumed alcohol. According to the investigation, an altercation broke out between the two at around 4 am, following which Vikas allegedly assaulted Goverdhan with a wooden stick, described as a chowkidar's danda. The assault resulted in Goverdhan's death. The accused, Vikas, has been identified and apprehended by the staff of PS Jahangir Puri. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Separate Murder Case Reported in Mahendra Park

Earlier, in a separate incident, four persons were arrested, and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in the Mahendra Park area, police said. The arrested accused persons are Sumit (22), Sonu (19), Rahul @ Sikanji (23) and Sonu (23), along with one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

Police said the case pertains to the murder of Vijay Prakash alias Sonu (45), following which CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence were used to identify and apprehend the accused. Efforts were underway to apprehend the co-accused, police said.

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