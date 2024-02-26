Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    5 temples vandalised in West Bengal's Howrah; protests flare up (WATCH)

    Video footage circulating on social media showed locals protesting against the temple vandalism. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for swift police action to apprehend the perpetrators.

    Amid the ongoing ruckus over the atrocities in Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal government is now dealing with another major incident in the Bankra locality of Horwah where around five temples were vandalised by miscreants on Sunday night. Videos, the veracity of which could not be independently ascertained by Asianet Newsable, have been doing the rounds on social media that showed people in the area protesting against the vandalisation of the temples, one of which allegedly was a Ram temple while Lord Hanuman was the deity in another.

    Some media reports claimed that the temples were urinated and defecated upon. The Bharatiya Janata Party sought immediate police action to nab those responsible for the acts of vandalism.

    Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, took to X (formerly Twitter to say that five "Sanatani temples" were vandalised by miscreants in Bankra, Howrah. "The locals, as a mark of protest, are blockading rail lines. I am requesting Shri Praveen Kumar Tripathi (IPS); Commission of Howrah City Police and West Bengal Police DGP to arrest the culprits as quickly as possible," he posted.

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose asserted on Monday that it is the duty of the Governor to ensure that the elected government acts within the bounds of the law. He stated that if the government fails to do so, the Governor will intervene. Bose's remarks came in the wake of escalating tensions surrounding recent incidents in Sandeshkhali.

    Referring to newspaper reports, Bose highlighted that numerous petitions, totaling over 800, had been submitted, and various officials, including ministers and law enforcement, had been involved in the matter. He noted the growing assertiveness among women in coming forward with their grievances, signaling a potential shift in the situation.

    Emphasizing the significance of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice's decision regarding Sheikh Shahjahan, Bose described it as a crucial step. He insisted that there should be no excuses for delaying Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest, emphasizing that it is imperative to act swiftly in such cases. The court's directive to include Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case underscores the need for accountability and justice.

    In a related development, Safar Sardar and Bikas Singh, who had been in jail custody for 14 days, were presented before the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court. They are implicated in the violence that occurred in Sandeshkhali, where properties, including a poultry farm, residences, and offices, were vandalized and set ablaze. Former CPIM MLA Nirapada Sardar and BJP leader Vikas Singh were also arrested in connection with the case.

    The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from allegations of land-grabbing and sexual assault levelled against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates by numerous women in the area. 

