CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated 4 years of BJP govt in Uttarakhand, calling it a milestone. At the Haldwani event with Rajnath Singh, he praised development under PM Modi and contrasted it with the alleged neglect under past Congress govts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, 4 Saal Bemisaal" programme in Haldwani on Saturday, marking the completion of four years of the BJP government in the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event. During the event, the Chief Minister asserted that Uttarakhand has established new dimensions of development across every sector over the past four years under their tenure. He emphasised that this period will serve as a definitive milestone in the state's progress, laying a robust foundation toward achieving the goal of a "Developed Uttarakhand."

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"In the past 4 years, Uttarakhand has established new dimensions of development in every sector. These years will prove to be a milestone in the state's progress and will prepare a strong foundation towards realizing the goal of a developed Uttarakhand," said CM Dhami.

Unprecedented Progress Under PM Modi

He further declared that under the leadership of PM Modi, Uttarakhand has witnessed unprecedented progress in the areas of road, rail, and air connectivity. "Under the able leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Uttarakhand is today establishing new dimensions in the field of infrastructure development. In the areas of road, rail, and air connectivity, unprecedented works have been accomplished in the history of the state, which have never happened before," said CM Dhami.

Criticism of Previous Congress Administration

Highlighting Uttarakhand's transformation under BJP rule, the Chief Minister criticised previous Congress administration, mentioned that under the leadership of PM Modi, consistent efforts are being made to revive India's religious heritage. He alleged that under the tenure of past Congress governments, the religious heritage sites faced persistent neglect in the country. "Under the able leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, continuous efforts are being made towards the enrichment and revival of our religious heritage, while during the tenure of the previous Congress governments, these sacred sites were consistently neglected. They held dear the plunder carried out in the name of Waqf, and the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram always remained a thorn in their vision," added CM Dhami.

India's Transformation Since 2014

CM Dhami further alleged that before 2014, Indian politics were dominated by discussions of scams, scandals, misgovernance, and corruption, and India was portrayed as a weak and vulnerable nation on the international stage. However, he claimed that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has now set new development milestones. "Earlier, in the country's politics, only scams, scandals, misgovernance, and corruption were discussed. India's image on the international stage was portrayed as a weak, backward, and vulnerable nation. However, after 2014, under the powerful leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a historic period of reawakening India's self-respect, self-esteem, and sense of nationalism began. Today, with the policy of reform, perform, and transform, India is setting new development milestones. At the same time, we are establishing ourselves as a strong, capable, and powerful nation on global platforms..." added CM Dhami.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a public gathering at the M.B. Inter College Ground in Haldwani to mark the completion of four years of the BJP-led state government. (ANI)