Four people were killed and several injured in a tragic road accident in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi expressed deep sorrow, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered a probe into the cause of the collision.

NC MP Expresses Grief Over Tragic Accident

National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi expressed deep sorrow over the Budgam road accident that killed four people and left several others injured. Mehdi said the tragedy has shaken everyone and offered his sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones, praying for strength for them and a quick recovery for the injured.

In a post on X on Saturday, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi wrote, "At a time when we are still reeling from the grief in Nowgam, another tragedy has struck us. The accident at Waterwani in Budgam, which claimed precious lives, has left us all shaken."

"My heartfelt sympathies are with the families mourning this immense loss. I pray for courage for the bereaved and a swift recovery for the injured. May the departed rest in eternal peace. As a mark of respect to the departed, we mourn as one," the post read.

4 Killed, Several Injured in Collision

Atleast four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

CM, NC Party Leaders Express Shock

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed shock and sadness over the Budgam accident.

The Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

In a post on X, the official handle of the office of the Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir shared, "Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost."

"He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated," the post read.

The Jammu Kashmir National Conference said that Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic Budgam road accident.

"Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP & Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared to have been lost," in a post on X, the official account of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference wrote.

"The honourable Chief Minister has directed the district administration to extend every possible assistance to the affected families and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. He also emphasised that the cause of the accident will be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragedy," the post read.

