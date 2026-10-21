In Dharamshala, 33 Tibetan Buddhist nuns were conferred the prestigious Geshema degree, a doctorate in Buddhist philosophy. This milestone event marks a significant step for women's empowerment, bridging a historic gender divide in monastic education.

Marking a significant milestone in women's empowerment within Tibetan monastic traditions, 33 Tibetan Buddhist nuns were conferred the prestigious Geshema degree, equivalent to a doctorate in Buddhist philosophy, during a ceremony held in Dharamshala. The ceremony for the ninth batch of Geshema graduates was attended by eminent Tibetan lama Ling Rinpoche as the chief guest. Ahead of the event, the graduating nuns had also sought audiences and blessings from Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

A Historic Achievement for Women

Historically, advanced monastic education was restricted to male monks. The conferral of the Geshema degree to women represents a decades-long effort to bridge the gender divide in Tibetan monasticism, equipping female scholars to teach, debate, and safeguard Tibetan Buddhist cultural heritage. Speaking to ANI, Geshema Namdol Phuntsok, a teacher at Kopan Monastery in Nepal, highlighted the historic importance of the qualification. "Through Buddhist practice, this is equivalent to a PhD degree. For female Geshemas, this is extremely significant because they can now study Buddhist philosophy in depth. People who have special knowledge are definitely more powerful in society," Namdol Phuntsok said. She credited the Dalai Lama for enabling women to participate in philosophical debates beginning in 1995, leading up to the establishment of the formal Geshema examination system.

Voices of the Graduates

Aradhna, a Buddhist nun hailing from Ponda in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, shared her journey of nearly two decades of intensive study. "Initially, I had not decided to complete the degree, but as I continued studying, my interest in Buddhist philosophy grew. Today, I have graduated after 16 to 17 years of monastic study, followed by a four-year inter-nunnery examination process," Aradhna told ANI. "Today, I feel very fortunate. Seeing women achieve this provides motivation to others. I hope seeing us encourages more women to pursue this path."

Another graduate, Sangye Chinzom from Kopan Nunnery in Kathmandu, emphasised that the qualification extends beyond academic credentials to global service. "We study five major subjects, and through this learning, we can meditate and benefit people across the globe. We can share our knowledge, thoughts, and the experience gained over years of study. It is a very precious opportunity that we have received because of His Holiness the Dalai Lama," Chinzom said.

Strengthening the Role of Women in Buddhism

The Geshema degree was officially opened to women in 2012 through joint efforts by the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), with the inaugural batch of 20 nuns graduating in 2016. With the graduation of this ninth batch of 33 nuns, the total number of qualified Geshemas worldwide has crossed 160, strengthening the institutional role of women in preserving Tibetan religious traditions, literature, and philosophical lineage in exile. (ANI)