3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped

Indian Army paratroopers injured in Kishtwar encounter; separate exchange of fire reported in Srinagar's Harwan area. Recent weeks saw multiple gunfights and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Tensions are running high in Jammu and Kashmir as three Indian Army paratroopers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were injured in an ongoing encounter in Kishtwar's Chaas area on Sunday. The encounter is part of a massive operation launched by the Indian Army, along with 11 Rashtriya Rifles, against cross-border terrorist groups suspected of killing two Village Defence Guards (VDG) on November 18.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Srinagar's Harwan area, following a cordon and search operation in the Zabarwan forest area. The operation was initiated based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, resulting in an exchange of fire.

"A joint police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation. Further details will follow," Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed multiple gunfights and terrorist attacks which resulted in the deaths of several terrorists and security personnel. On Saturday, an encounter in Sopore led to the death of a terrorist and two to three others getting trapped. The security forces were on a search operation when the terrorists fired at them, leading to retaliatory firing that killed one terrorist.

In recent encounters, two terrorists were killed in Baramulla on November 8, and three terrorists, including wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba 'commander' Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on November 2. Additionally, two Village Defence Group members were kidnapped and killed in Kishtwar district on November 8, with the 'Kashmir tigers,' an outfit affiliated with the Jaish-e Mohammad terrorist organisation, claiming responsibility.

In response to the recent terrorist activities, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the prevailing security situation in Kathua district on Saturday (Nov 10).

