3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped

Indian Army paratroopers injured in Kishtwar encounter; separate exchange of fire reported in Srinagar's Harwan area. Recent weeks saw multiple gunfights and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in casualties on both sides.

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

Tensions are running high in Jammu and Kashmir as three Indian Army paratroopers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were injured in an ongoing encounter in Kishtwar's Chaas area on Sunday. The encounter is part of a massive operation launched by the Indian Army, along with 11 Rashtriya Rifles, against cross-border terrorist groups suspected of killing two Village Defence Guards (VDG) on November 18.

Also Read: Delhi HORROR! Man stabs mother to death for refusing to fund Canada move, later calls father to discover body

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Srinagar's Harwan area, following a cordon and search operation in the Zabarwan forest area. The operation was initiated based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, resulting in an exchange of fire.

"A joint police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation. Further details will follow," Indian Army's Chinar Corps posted on X.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed multiple gunfights and terrorist attacks which resulted in the deaths of several terrorists and security personnel. On Saturday, an encounter  in Sopore led to the death of a terrorist and two to three others getting trapped. The security forces were on a search operation when the terrorists fired at them, leading to retaliatory firing that killed one terrorist.

In recent encounters, two terrorists were killed in Baramulla on November 8, and three terrorists, including wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba 'commander' Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on November 2. Additionally, two Village Defence Group members were kidnapped and killed in Kishtwar district on November 8, with the 'Kashmir tigers,' an outfit affiliated with the Jaish-e Mohammad terrorist organisation, claiming responsibility.

In response to the recent terrorist activities, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the prevailing security situation in Kathua district on Saturday (Nov 10).

Also Read: UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH )

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Mahakumbh 2025: High-tech jet skis to boost devotee safety on the waters gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: High-tech jet skis to boost devotee safety on the waters

Delhi HORROR! Man stabs mother to death for refusing to fund Canada move, later calls father to discover body shk

Delhi HORROR! Man stabs mother to death for refusing to fund Canada move, later calls father to discover body

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH ) shk

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH )

BREAKING: Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai (WATCH) shk

Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on RBA

Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage shk

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon