The mother and brother of fishermen from Thoothukudi have appealed to the PM for the release of 25 men detained by the Maldives Coast Guard. They claim the three boats drifted into Maldivian waters due to strong currents and winds.

Amalorpavam, the mother of one of the fishermen detained by the Maldives Coast Guard, has appealed to the Central Government on Tuesday to take steps to secure the release of the 25 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district and bring back their fishing boats.

Speaking about the incident, she said, “My son and other fishermen left Tharuvaikulam on October 1 in fishing boats for deep-sea fishing. Today, the Maldives Coast Guard detained them, alleging that they had crossed the maritime boundary and engaged in fishing. The fishing boats are said to have drifted into Maldivian waters due to sea currents. As a result, our children have been detained. Therefore, I appeal to the Prime Minister of India to intervene immediately and take appropriate steps to ensure the safe release of the detained fishermen and the return of their fishing boats,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Maldives Coast Guard detained all 25 fishermen and their three fishing boats, alleging that they had crossed the maritime boundary and engaged in fishing. However, the boats entered Maldivian waters due to strong winds and sea currents.

Brother Echoes Plea for Fishermen's Release

Fisherman Sudarshan, brother of one detained fisherman, has also urged the Central Government to take immediate steps to secure the release of 25 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district and their three fishing boats, which have been detained by the Maldives Coast Guard while they were engaged in deep-sea fishing.

Speaking about the incident, Sudarshan said, “We are engaged in gillnet fishing from Tharuvaikulam. On October 1, 25 fishermen set out for deep-sea fishing in three mechanised boats to catch tuna. We have been engaged in fishing since our childhood and struggle hard to sustain our families through this occupation. The detention of the fishermen has caused significant losses and hardship for us. Therefore, I appeal to the Prime Minister of India to intervene immediately and take appropriate steps to ensure the safe release of all 25 detained fishermen and the return of their three fishing boats,” Sudarshan said to ANI. (ANI)