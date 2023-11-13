Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad

    The Open Doors Report for the academic year 2022-23, funded by the US Department of State and conducted by the Institute of International Education (IIE), indicates that the United States continues to be the top choice for Indian students seeking higher education abroad.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    In the academic year 2022-23, the United States remains the preferred destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, as indicated by the latest Open Doors Report (ODR) from the US Embassy. The report, funded by the US Department of State and conducted by the Institute of International Education (IIE), reveals a significant surge in Indian student enrollment, reaching a record-breaking 268,923, showcasing an impressive 35% increase.

    Beyond tracking international student populations, the Open Doors Report offers comprehensive insights into various aspects, including backgrounds, financial support sources, fields of study, host institutions, and academic levels. Notably, India has emerged as the leading source of international graduate students in the US, surpassing China with a substantial 63% increase, totalling 165,936 students. Indian undergraduate students also witnessed a notable 16% increase. Collectively, Indian students now constitute over a quarter of the one million international students studying in the US.

    The report underscores India's prominence, particularly in the number of individuals (69,062) engaged in optional practical training (OPT), a program enabling qualifying students to gain practical experience in their respective fields. The US Embassy reported a record-high number of student visas granted during the June-August 2023 season, totalling 95,269 in the F, M, and J categories, reflecting an 18% increase.

    US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, lauded Indian students and their families for their achievements, recognizing their decision to pursue education abroad as a valuable investment. Garcetti emphasized the pivotal role of Indian education in enhancing global competitiveness and anticipated continued leadership from India in this regard. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of achieving gender balance in student numbers and encouraged more US students to explore educational opportunities in India.

    To assist Indian students in making informed decisions, the US Department of State provides free advising services through EducationUSA advising centres in major cities. The Institute of International Education (IIE) has been publishing the Open Doors report since 1919, in collaboration with the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972. The report comprehensively covers international scholars at US universities and students in pre-academic Intensive English Programs.

