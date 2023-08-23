Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    17 dead as under-construction Railway bridge collapses in Mizoram; PM Modi 'pained' by mishap - WATCH

    Part of an expansive Indian Railways project aimed at interlinking all state capitals in the northeastern region, the collapsed bridge had been in the construction phase for a considerable period.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    In a tragic incident that unfolded near the Sairang area of Mizoram, the lives of at least 17 workers were lost, while several more remain feared trapped, when an under-construction railway bridge collapsed. This devastating event occurred on Wednesday at around 11 am, situated approximately 21 kilometers away from the state's capital, Aizawl.

    As the bridge was being erected to establish essential railway connectivity up to Aizawl, there were a total of 40 construction workers present on the structure during the time of the collapse.

    Speaking to a news agency, the police officer said, "Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far...many others are still missing."

    The Sairang branch of the Young Mizo Association has taken up the task of leading the ongoing rescue efforts.

    Part of an expansive Indian Railways project aimed at interlinking all state capitals in the northeastern region, the collapsed bridge had been in the construction phase for a considerable period. The catastrophic incident unfolded around 11 am, and the specifics surrounding the cause of the accident and the exact number of individuals on the structure during its collapse remain to be determined, stated Sabyasachi De, the chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

    Expressing his sorrow on the X platform (formerly Twitter), Mizoram's chief minister Zoramthanga conveyed his condolences, saying, "An under-construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl, collapsed today; at least 15 workers died: Rescue operations underway. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have rallied in significant numbers to aid in the ongoing rescue operations."

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the bridge mishap in Mizoram and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMMRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMMRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured."

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
