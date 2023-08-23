Chandrayaan-3 landing: Poet-diplomat Abhay K pens 'Moon Anthem'; check details

Chandrayaan-3 landing: His 'Earth Anthem' has garnered extensive acclaim, having been translated into more than 150 languages spoken worldwide. It serves as a resonant anthem to commemorate 'Earth Day' and 'World Environment Day' annually.

As India's highly anticipated moment approaches, when the nation holds its collective breath for the soft landing attempt of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's southern face, poet and diplomat Abhay K has beautifully captured this event's essence through a 'Moon Anthem'.

Written in the heart of Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, the anthem materialized as an expression of hope and anticipation for the lunar lander's triumphant touch-down on the moon's enigmatic south pole.

With an opening that resonates, "Celestial diamond, primeval timepiece, Cosmic lamppost, night’s soft kiss, Seducing oceans, occulting Sun, Silver goddess lighting up Heaven...", the anthem is an eloquent tribute to India's third lunar expedition. This mission is poised to shape the trajectory of future explorations into the depths of space, symbolizing a remarkable leap forward in the country's space endeavors.

It is reportedly said that world-renowned violinist and composer Dr L Subramaniam is poised to infuse melodies into the 'Moon Anthem,' while accomplished playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy will lend her vocal prowess to this harmonious creation.

Abhay's creative talent is not confined to the 'Moon Anthem' alone. He has crafted anthems dedicated to every planet within our solar system. His 'Earth Anthem' has garnered extensive acclaim, having been translated into more than 150 languages spoken worldwide. It serves as a resonant anthem to commemorate 'Earth Day' and 'World Environment Day' annually.

Speaking about the upcoming lunar landing attempt on Wednesday, Abhay K remarked, "It's a matter of immense pride and honor that India's Chandrayaan-3 lander is on the verge of accomplishing a soft landing on the Moon. This realization will be a dream fulfilled for over a billion Indians. I anticipate that the 'Moon Anthem' will establish a connection between humanity and our nearest celestial companion, a constant presence in the universe."

Before becoming a renowned poet, Abhay K served in diverse diplomatic roles across nations like Russia, Nepal, Brazil, Madagascar, and Comoros.

In sync with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s plans, Chandrayaan-3 is preparing to etch its name in history with an unprecedented landing on the uncharted south pole of the moon. The critical soft-landing attempt is scheduled for 18:04 hrs IST, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration journey.