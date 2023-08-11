16-year-old girl's body recovered from well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, protests erupt

Even as police personnel investigate the death of the Class 12 student from all angles, including rape and murder, the case has prompted protests, demands for justice, and intensified discussions about women's safety in Rajasthan.

Yet another shocking case that raises question marks about the ability of the Ashok Gehlot government in ensuring the safety of women in Rajasthan, the lifeless body of a Class 12 student was discovered in a well within the Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday. Locals claim that she was sexually assaulted and subsequently murdered by her school teacher.

A criminal case has been lodged against the accused at the Bonli police station, where the victim's father reported her missing on August 8. The 16-year-old girl was a student at a government school. Bonli Circle Officer, Meena, conveyed that the girl's family alleged abduction by her school teacher, Ramratan Meena.

Reacting to this tragic occurrence, enraged relatives and villagers held a protest on Thursday, placing the victim's body on the school playground. Their demands included compensation, the dismissal of the entire school staff, a thorough investigation led by senior police officials, and the immediate apprehension of the accused.

The planned post-mortem examination of the body was hindered due to the protest. Ramratan Meena, the implicated teacher, has been apprehended and is undergoing questioning. Additionally, he has been suspended from his teaching role.

Opposition leader in the Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, condemned the government for the escalating crimes against women in the state under Congress rule. He expressed deep concern over the safety of women, particularly in light of this latest tragedy.

Furthermore, Rathore criticized the launch of the 'Indira Gandhi Smartphone' initiative for women, emphasizing that what women in the state need is justice, not smartphones.

This incident adds to the mounting criticism faced by the Ashok Gehlot government. In the previous week, the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bhilwara district garnered significant attention and sparked outrage. Four individuals, including the primary accused, have been arrested, and a minor has been detained in connection with the case.

In another recent incident, an eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old man in Pali district while visiting a neighbor's home for buttermilk. The accused is currently evading capture. The incident occurred in the Khinwara police station area.