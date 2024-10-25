Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response

The bomb threats were sent to three private hotels situated in Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham, and Alipiri areas. The alarming emails were received around 5:30 PM, with a subject line reading, "Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs in listed hotels, Evacuate by 11 PM! TN CM involved."

Three hotels in the temple town of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh received bomb threat through email on Wednesday (October 24). Officials from the Police departments did not waste time and within short periods the areas were raided using teams and sniffer dogs. After a through search, the police investigated the threats and confirmed that they were all hoax.

The threatening message also suggested a link to international pressure following the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK functionary accused of drug trafficking.

The email further said that the blasts in schools were necessary to divert attention from the involvement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's family in the Jaffer Sadiq case. In February 2024, Sadiq was arrested on charges related to drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu.

Soon after the threats were made, the local law enforcement took necessary action. Police antiterrorism squads rushed to the hotels and searched rooms with help of explosive disposal teams and sniffer dogs. Fortunately, there were no explosives; the threat was considered to be a hoax.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails and identify the individuals behind the hoax.

