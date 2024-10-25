Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response

The bomb threats were sent to three private hotels situated in Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham, and Alipiri areas. The alarming emails were received around 5:30 PM, with a subject line reading, "Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs in listed hotels, Evacuate by 11 PM! TN CM involved."

Email bomb threats strike three hotels in Tirupati, prompts security response AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

Three hotels in the temple town of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh received bomb threat through email on Wednesday (October 24). Officials from the Police departments did not waste time and within short periods the areas were raided using teams and sniffer dogs. After a through search, the police investigated the threats and confirmed that they were all hoax.

The bomb threats were sent to three private hotels situated in Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham, and Alipiri areas. The alarming emails were received around 5:30 PM, with a subject line reading, "Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs in listed hotels, Evacuate by 11 PM! TN CM involved."

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens

The threatening message also suggested a link to international pressure following the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK functionary accused of drug trafficking.

The email further said that the blasts in schools were necessary to divert attention from the involvement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's family in the Jaffer Sadiq case. In February 2024, Sadiq was arrested on charges related to drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu.

Soon after the threats were made, the local law enforcement took necessary action. Police antiterrorism squads rushed to the hotels and searched rooms with help of explosive disposal teams and sniffer dogs. Fortunately, there were no explosives; the threat was considered to be a hoax.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails and identify the individuals behind the hoax.

Selfie turns deadly as 23-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-403 October 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens anr

Cyclone Dana: Odisha CM lauds 'zero casualty' mission; IMD confirms landfall completed, storm weakens

Selfie turns deadly as 23-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra dmn

Selfie turns deadly as 23-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra

Recent Stories

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis shk

Illegal immigrants in US: Over 90,000 Indians arrested last year for attempting entry, dominated by Gujaratis

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024 NTI

Axis Bank to Bikaji Foods: Stocks to watch on October 25, 2024

Chelakkara byelection: Candidates of three fronts UDF LDF BJP declare assets; Check anr

Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching? RBA

Deepavali Bonus REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vikranth, Riythvika's drama worth watching?

Felt humiliated in Bengaluru Bihar man shares experience of regional bias viral reddit post sparks debate vkp

'Felt humiliated in Bengaluru': Bihar man shares experience of regional bias, viral reddit post sparks debate

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon