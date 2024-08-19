Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: AI cameras issuing wrongful fines despite wearing seatbelts? Read this

    AI cameras in Bengaluru, designed to monitor traffic violations, have faced issues with incorrect seatbelt violation fines due to colour confusion. A recent incident highlighted errors where the seatbelt colour matched the driver's shirt, leading to wrongful fines. Similar problems with AI cameras have been reported in other states.

    Bengaluru AI cameras issuing wrongful fines despite wearing seatbelts? Read this vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    In Bengaluru, AI cameras installed at traffic signals and along major roads, including the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, are designed to monitor traffic violations such as speeding and seatbelt use. These cameras are meant to function like vigilant eyes of the police, capturing infractions and automatically sending penalty challans to offenders. However, recent incidents reveal that these AI cameras are making significant errors, particularly with seatbelt violations.

    A recent post on Reddit shared a troubling experience of a driver fined by an AI camera despite wearing a seatbelt. The driver’s seatbelt was the same colour as his shirt, leading the camera to wrongly identify him as not wearing one. This error occurred twice, as shown in images from the camera, which were incorrectly used to issue two fines for the same alleged violation. The seatbelt’s colour matched the driver’s shirt, confusing the AI’s detection system.

    AI-equipped vehicles to cover 1400 km weekly for monitoring 'Brand Bengaluru' issues

    In India, most cars come with black seatbelts, but premium models often feature beige or lighter-coloured belts to match the car’s interior. Unfortunately, the AI cameras seem ill-equipped to detect these variations, resulting in wrongful fines. This is not an isolated issue; similar problems have been reported in other states. 

    AI cameras capture over 12,000 traffic violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway within 16 days

    In Kerala, over 700 AI cameras were deployed to curb road accidents. However, they faced problems such as misreading registration numbers and confusing rivets or screws on number plates with zeroes. One notorious incident involved an AI camera incorrectly recording a bike’s speed at 1240 mph, leading to a fine for not wearing a helmet, even though the biker was not at fault. This fine was eventually cancelled after further review.

    The intent behind installing AI cameras is to automate traffic enforcement, reducing human error and increasing efficiency. These cameras are supposed to capture violations, which are then reviewed by officials before issuing fines. Despite their high-tech capabilities, the initial rollout faced several issues, leading to wrongful fines and administrative challenges. Authorities have since introduced additional oversight, with enforcement officers now verifying images before fines are issued.

    Bengaluru traffic Ai cameras raising false ticket for seatbelt with similar color belt and shirt.
    byu/gowda99 inCarsIndia
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves High Court against governor prosecution order in MUDA land scam case vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves HC against governor’s prosecution order in MUDA land scam case

    Bengaluru BDA to impose 25% penalty for plots left vacant over 3 years vkp

    Bengaluru: BDA to impose 25% penalty for plots left vacant over 3 years

    Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest Tamil Nadu choreographer for alleged sexual assault on woman in HSR layout

    Karnataka Suspected Bangla migrants found with Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge vkp

    Suspected Bangladeshi migrants found among Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Family of 25-year-old missing sailor from Alappuzha Vishnu Babu to move HC seeking intervention to locate him anr

    Kerala: Family of 25-year-old missing sailor to move HC seeking intervention to locate him

    Rajnikanth starrer 'Vettaiyan', Suriya's 'Kanguva' set for EPIC clash THIS October? Here's what we know ATG

    Rajnikanth starrer 'Vettaiyan', Suriya's 'Kanguva' set for EPIC clash THIS October? Here's what we know

    NCPCR chairman flags use of Pakistan-published books in Bihar madrassas, accuses UNICEF of complicity snt

    NCPCR chairman flags use of Pakistan-published books in Bihar madrassas, accuses UNICEF of complicity

    Meet Jharkhand truck driver who turned influencer, earns Rs 10 lakh per month from cooking videos (WATCH) gcw

    Meet Jharkhand truck driver who turned influencer, earns Rs 10 lakh per month from cooking videos (WATCH)

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released on August 19 after HC dismisses plea dmn

    Kerala: HC dismisses Ranjini's plea, Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released today

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon