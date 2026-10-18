14 people were killed and several injured after a truck crashed into devotees near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior. PM Modi has announced ex-gratia for the victims' families, while MP CM Mohan Yadav has ordered a probe into the incident.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed deep grief over the tragic truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, which claimed 14 lives, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

In a post on X, Gadkari conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and said he was praying for strength for those who had lost their loved ones in the tragic incident. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in the incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for strength for the bereaved families and a swift recovery for all those injured,” Gadkari wrote on X.

Accident Details and Official Response

The accident occurred at around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy reportedly lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate. The death toll rose to 14, with several others injured. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the removal of a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) from his post and the suspension of eight other police personnel over alleged negligence, besides directing a detailed probe into the incident.

14 Dead, Several Critically Injured

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

The death toll in the accident rose to 14 on Sunday, according to Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan. The deceased include two women, two children below the age of 18 and ten men. Three to four injured people remain critically ill, while several others have been discharged after receiving initial treatment.

According to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh, 39 people were taken to hospital following the accident, including two police personnel who were on duty at the spot. Both policemen were injured and are undergoing treatment.

PM Modi Announces Compensation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of life in a truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The accident has also triggered anger among victims' families, who alleged police negligence and delays in rescue efforts. The district administration has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, including how the truck crossed the barricades and police checkpoint installed on the road during Navratri. (ANI)