Fourteen people died and several were injured after a private bus collided with a lorry and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The injured were hospitalized, some with severe burns. PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for victims.

Atleast fourteen people lost their lives in a tragic accident when a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry on Thursday near Rayavaram, in the Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred early in the morning, leaving many passengers injured; some sustained severe burns, and all injured were taken to the hospital. Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

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Emergency Response and Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector Subba Rao says, "... The vehicle caught fire immediately after the accident. Villagers quickly alerted the authorities, and we rushed to the spot. The fire department extinguished the blaze and rescued those trapped inside. Despite their efforts, some passengers suffered severe burns. All the injured were taken to the hospital."

A Local says, "... Early this morning, between 5:45 and 6 o'clock, a truck and a travel bus collided. Around 40 passengers were inside when the bus caught fire. Villagers informed the police, and fire trucks arrived quickly. They extinguished the flames and rescued several people. The injured were taken to hospital."

PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the incident and announced Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia. A post on 'X' from PMO India says, "The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." (ANI)