11-year-old stripped, thrashed, forced to chant religious slogans in Indore

An 11-year-old boy was thrashed and forced to chant religious slogans by minors in Indore. The incident occurred when the victim was playing near Star Square and was taken on the pretext of buying toys.

In a highly troubling event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and undressed in order to chant religious chants. A video of the event has emerged on social media where the victim can be heard groaning in pain while the accused, also children, compel him to take off his clothing and scream 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

A case has been registered in this regard. Meanwhile various social media users have also posted the video on Twitter, raising question on the society.

The incident occurred in Indore's Nipania neighbourhood as the youngster was playing near Star Square. The accused approached him and abducted him under the guise of delivering toys to him near Best Price on the bypass.

They compelled him to scream religious slogans near Mahalaxmi Nagar. The victim, however, managed to flee and alert his family, who subsequently approached the authorities and filed a FIR. In this case, an inquiry has been begun, and the suspected kids have been charged with abduction, voluntarily inflicting harm, and criminal intimidation.

A message shared on Indore Police Commissioner’s Twitter handle said that the police have registered a case against the juveniles in conflict with law for serious offences and they have been apprehended.

The incident has prompted outrage, with many asking for the victim's immediate justice. According to a police statement, the accused has been apprehended. They asked that the footage of the event not be shared on social media.

