    India-based Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami shared a video that shows her walking with security guards after she was allegedly threatened by Dhruv Rathee fans.

    'Will continue living in India': Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans (WATCH)
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 3:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Karolina Goswami, the Polish YouTuber behind the channel "India in Details," recently shared a video on Instagram showing her walking alongside two security guards in India. The video carried a powerful message: “We fear nothing. We will continue living in India no matter what happens.”

    The video surfaced after Karolina reportedly faced threats and was attacked by fans of fellow YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. With a calm resolve, her Instagram post reiterates, “We will continue living in India…,” and in the video, Karolina herself confidently states, “We’ll do our best, we’ll continue smiling and will do our best to bring smiles in your lives.”

     

    The post, uploaded earlier this week, has already gone viral, garnering over 4 million views. One of her Instagram followers commented, “For those who don’t know, these security guards are for the radical fans of Youtuber Dhruv Rathee.”

    Who is Karolina Goswami?

    Karolina Goswami, originally from Poland and now an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, lives in India with her husband Anurag and their children. Together, the couple runs the popular YouTube channel India in Details, which boasts over 1.1 million subscribers.

    Their content has often been critical of Dhruv Rathee, particularly targeting his claims and methods. In one of her expose videos, Karolina questioned Rathee’s interpretation of the World Happiness Index 2021, where he claimed Pakistanis were happier than Indians, a statement that Karolina has repeatedly challenged.

    The tensions between the two YouTubers escalated this year, when in May, Karolina revealed she had received over 220 threats from Dhruv Rathee’s fans. She also alleged that a year earlier, goons were sent to intimidate her family in Germany after fact-checking one of Rathee’s videos.

