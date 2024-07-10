YouTuber Dhruv Rathee trolled following announcement of first child with wife Juli Lbr, meme fest explodes

Renowned YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife, Juli Lbr, made a heartfelt announcement on Tuesday, revealing they are expecting their first child.

Renowned YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife, Juli Lbr, made a heartfelt announcement on Tuesday, revealing they are expecting their first child. Dhruv took to Instagram and X to share touching photos capturing their joyous moment, with Juli elegantly dressed in a grey sleeveless bodycon dress, gently cradling her baby bump.

However, the announcement quickly became a target for online trolls, leading to a wave of mockery and a viral meme frenzy across social media platforms. Despite the couple's visible happiness in the photos, netizens unleashed a barrage of humorous and sometimes harsh comments, poking fun at various aspects of the announcement.

"Congratulations Elvish Yadav. You're going to become a big brother," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "May he follow Modi and not you."

Meanwhile, a few users congratulated with couple with one stating, "Congratulations on your journey into parenthood! Get ready, it's an exciting adventure! Cheers to the new role of being a parent!"

Another said, "Congratulations on your parenting journey! Buckle up, it's a wild ride! Congrats on the parenting gig!"

Dhruv Rathee, known for his outspoken views on socio-political issues through his YouTube channel, also runs a popular travel vlog where he documents his adventures. In 2021, he shared a video on his travel vlog detailing his wedding to Juli Lbr in Vienna, Austria, after seven years together. The wedding, initially a private affair attended by close family and friends, was followed by another ceremony incorporating Hindu traditions.

The couple's journey from their intimate wedding to the announcement of their impending parenthood has drawn widespread attention online, generating both supportive messages and the inevitable trolling characteristic of social media culture.

Here's a look at the memes that exploded on social media account X following Rathee's announcement:

