'When will you take a dip in Yamuna?': Rahul Gandhi slams Kejriwal over unfulfilled promises (WATCH)

Ahead of Delhi's elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized CM Arvind Kejriwal for failing to clean the Yamuna River, referencing his unfulfilled promise to take a dip in its waters. Gandhi highlighted ongoing pollution, while BJP's JP Nadda also slammed Kejriwal over the issue.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a sharp attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing him for failing to deliver on his promise to clean the Yamuna River. In a tweet posted on social media platform X, Gandhi took a jibe at Kejriwal, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal ji, now 2025 has arrived. When will you take a dip in the Yamuna? Delhi is waiting!"

The remark refers to Kejriwal's repeated promises to clean the Yamuna, a river that has long been plagued by pollution. Despite several vows from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to rejuvenate the river and reduce pollution, the situation remains largely unchanged. The Yamuna's deteriorating condition continues to be a major environmental concern for Delhiites, especially as the city heads toward the February 5 elections.



During previous election campaigns, Kejriwal had vowed to clean the Yamuna, even stating that he would take a ceremonial dip in its waters once the river was restored. However, critics argue that despite these assurances, the pollution in the river has only worsened over time.

In a video shared on social media, Gandhi can be seen interacting with residents by the Yamuna River. The video shows frosty conditions on the river's surface, highlighting the extent of pollution.



The video also captures locals pointing out the river's poor condition, with many expressing concerns about the growing pollution. Some residents mentioned that fewer people visit the river these days due to its dirty water. "Earlier, many people used to come here, but now the water has become so filthy that fewer people visit," one local said.

This criticism comes as the Delhi Assembly elections near, with the three main political parties, AAP, BJP, and Congress, engaged in a heated electoral battle. BJP leader JP Nadda also criticized Kejriwal for his failure to address the issue of Yamuna pollution. Nadda called Kejriwal's statements about Haryana contaminating Delhi's water supply an attempt to create divisions and mislead the public. He accused Kejriwal of involvement in an ₹8,000 crore scam related to the cleaning of the river, claiming that pollution and foam in the Yamuna remained unchanged despite the government's promises.

