'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's one-time mentor and social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said he was "deeply disappointed" over the corruption allegations surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief, Arvind Kejriwal. Hazare, who once shared a platform with Kejriwal during the anti-corruption movement, reflected on their past association and his advice to the now embattled politician.

"It is unfortunate. He was with me as a volunteer. I always used to tell him that one should always keep their behavior and views clean in life. Keep your life spotless and learn to make sacrifices. Always walk on the path of truth," Hazare said.

Hazare, a towering figure in India's fight against corruption, recalled how Kejriwal had once been part of his core team, along with others like Kiran Bedi. He shared an anecdote about Bedi suggesting the idea of 'Anna Ki Pathshala'—a platform for educating and instilling values in young minds. However, he suggested that Kejriwal deviated from the path they once championed together.

"But he (Arvind Kejriwal) started giving importance to money and he slipped... what can be done?" Hazare lamented.

Anna Hazare's remarks come at a time when the AAP finds itself embroiled in multiple corruption allegations, a stark contrast to the party’s inception as a movement against dishonest governance.

