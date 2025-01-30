'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's one-time mentor and social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said he was "deeply disappointed" over the corruption allegations surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief, Arvind Kejriwal.

'Gave importance to money & slipped': Anna Hazare on corruption charges against Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's one-time mentor and social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said he was "deeply disappointed" over the corruption allegations surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief, Arvind Kejriwal. Hazare, who once shared a platform with Kejriwal during the anti-corruption movement, reflected on their past association and his advice to the now embattled politician.

"It is unfortunate. He was with me as a volunteer. I always used to tell him that one should always keep their behavior and views clean in life. Keep your life spotless and learn to make sacrifices. Always walk on the path of truth," Hazare said.

Hazare, a towering figure in India's fight against corruption, recalled how Kejriwal had once been part of his core team, along with others like Kiran Bedi. He shared an anecdote about Bedi suggesting the idea of 'Anna Ki Pathshala'—a platform for educating and instilling values in young minds. However, he suggested that Kejriwal deviated from the path they once championed together.

"But he (Arvind Kejriwal) started giving importance to money and he slipped... what can be done?" Hazare lamented.

Also read: Rakesh Rathore, Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, arrested in rape case (WATCH)

Anna Hazare's remarks come at a time when the AAP finds itself embroiled in multiple corruption allegations, a stark contrast to the party’s inception as a movement against dishonest governance. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call anr

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call

Tamil Nadu: Passenger caught smuggling 1 point 14 kg of gold in rectum at Trichy airport, worth Rs 94.53 lakh anr

Tamil Nadu: Passenger caught smuggling 1.14 kg of gold in rectum at Trichy airport, worth Rs 94.53 lakh

Union Budget 2025: Defence Sector anticipates for investment in infrastructure, green tech AJR

Union Budget 2025: Defence Sector anticipates for investment in infrastructure, green tech

Delhi: Ex-Kejriwal ally Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside his house in cleanliness protest, detained (WATCH) vkp

Delhi: Ex-Kejriwal ally Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside his house in cleanliness protest, detained (WATCH)

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Recent Stories

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India gcw

OnePlus Pad Go to Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Top 5 tablets under Rs 20,000 in India

Karnataka reports over 33000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4324 cases anr

Karnataka reports over 33,000 teen pregnancies in 3 years, Bengaluru leads with 4,324 cases

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps gcw

AirPods not updating? How to manually update your Apple gadget in 5 EASY steps

I think there's a few people: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club HRD

‘I think there's a few people’: Steve Smith backs 3 Australian teammates to join 10,000 Test runs club

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call anr

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Telangana receives bomb threat call

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon