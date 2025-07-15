Contrary to circulating reports, the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that the Union Health Ministry has not issued health warnings for food items like samosas and jalebis.

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that food products such as Jalebis and Samosas will not carry any health disclaimers. Multiple reports had suggested that the Union Health Ministry had directed all central institutions to put up boards that warns consumers regarding the danger of jalebis and samosas, similar to those on tobacco products. It was also reported that Laddu, Vada Pav, Pakora will also be reportedly subjected to this scrutiny.

However, PIB on Tuesday stated that the advisory of the Union Health Ministry does not carry any warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and that it has not been selective towards Indian snacks. “Some media reports claim that the Ministry of Health has issued a health warning on food products such as samosas, jalebi, and laddoo. This claim is false,” read a tweet.

