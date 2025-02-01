'This budget reflects aspirations of 140 cr Indians..' PM Modi hails Budget presentation by FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Budget 2025 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (Feb 01). PM Modi said that the Union Budget 2025 as a ‘force multiplier’ and said, “The Viksit Bharat Budget 2025 reflects our Government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.”

Hours after the Budget was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Modi hailed it as a “people’s Budget that will boost savings and investment”.

“This is the budget of aspirations of 140 crore Indians. This is a budget that fulfils the dreams of every Indian. We have opened many sectors for the youth. The common citizen is going to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat”, PM Modi said.



In a big bonanza for salaried taxpayers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that there will be no income tax to be paid for income levels up to Rs 12 lakh. "There will be no income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh - up to Rs 12.75 lakh including standard deductions - under the new regime," FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she read out the Union Budget 2025.

Latest Videos