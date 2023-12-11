'The most important judgment, historic...' SC verdict on Article 370 echoes in Karnataka

The Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, receiving praise from Karnataka's leaders. Former CM Bommai lauded the decision, commending Modi and Shah. Former Home Minister Jnanendra hailed the verdict, citing its historical significance in unifying India and commemorating sacrifices made for its repeal.

On Monday, December 11, the Supreme Court upheld the Presidential order abolishing Article 370 within the Constitution. Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasized that the President had the authority to implement all constitutional provisions in Jammu and Kashmir with the approval of the Centre, negating the necessity for consent from the state assembly.



Karnataka former CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed his opinion on the historical Supreme Court verdict, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on this historic win.



He wrote on Twitter, “The most important judgment given by the Supreme Court today is historic and has declared Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. The Supreme Court has upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

On this occasion, I offer my hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Supreme Court gave its seal of approval to the resolution which has taken a bold decision to uphold the unity and integrity of visionary India and has ushered in the establishment of peace and tranquillity in Jammu Kashmir, adding another feather to the achievement of the Modi government.”

Regarding the judgement, Karnataka’s former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra extended his wishes to the historical judgement given by the Supreme Court on Article 370 abrogation.

He applauded the recent Supreme Court decision regarding Article 370, highlighting its significance in India's post-independence narrative. He acknowledged the historical hurdle in the form of a distinct law for Jammu and Kashmir, stating that its repeal marked a triumph for the Constitution.



Jnanendra recalled the BJP's steadfast opposition to the special status granted under Article 370, asserting that the struggle aimed at unifying the nation under one Constitution and one law. Reflecting on the sacrifices made, he paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the Kashmir upheaval, attributing their valour to the subsequent annulment of Article 370 by the BJP after coming to power.

He recounted the rigorous debates in Parliament and the subsequent legal battle, which ultimately reached the Supreme Court. Expressing elation, Jnanendra hailed the apex court's decision as a landmark moment in the nation's history.