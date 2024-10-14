'Thank you, Modi' and 'Thank you, Yogi' chants resonate at UP Diaspora Investor Meet in Dubai

Uttar Pradesh's Diaspora Investor Meet in Dubai drew investors with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's industry-friendly policies. Investors expressed interest in sectors like resorts, logistics, and exports. The event promoted Uttar Pradesh as a favored destination and showcased its development narrative, infrastructure, and investment opportunities.

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's development vision and his dedication to realizing it through actionable strategies were at the forefront of the Uttar Pradesh Diaspora Investor Meet, hosted by Invest UP and UPDF Diaspora at the India Club in Dubai.

Also Read: UP Transport Dept's nine vehicle-related services go live through Aadhaar Authentication

The investors, who were visibly attracted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's industry-friendly policies and robust action plans,

expressed keen interest in several sectors within the state, such as resorts, logistics, vegetable exports and Matrubhoomi Yojana.

Irfan Izhar expressed his interest in investing in a resort in Aligarh, while Yusuf Khan aimed to venture into logistics in western Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Agarwal shared his intention to donate his ancestral land to establish a hospital in honor of his ancestors.

Additionally, Dubai's Madina Group expressed interest in opening a center in Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the export of fruits and vegetables from the region.

Following the investor meet, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal highlighted the initiatives of the double-engine government and presented over 25 sectoral policies of the Yogi government during a cultural program at the Iranian Sports Complex.

Over a thousand migrants from Uttar Pradesh were inspired by the state's development narrative, filling the venue with the chants of "Thank you, Modi, Thank you, Yogi."

During the program, opportunities under the Make in India initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, were elaborated upon, alongside the infrastructure developments and measures taken for the convenience of non-residents in the stamp department.

A short film showcasing infrastructure, tourism, and investment in the state was also presented, complemented by PowerPoint presentations on various topics, including the single-window system in Uttar Pradesh and the initiatives of Invest UP.

Additionally, the UP diaspora in Dubai was invited to visit key destinations such as Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Prayagraj with their entire group. This initiative aims to promote Uttar Pradesh as a favored destination among people from both India and abroad.

During the program, aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Dubai Cultural Forum of UPDF announced the publication of a book highlighting the struggles and successes of accomplished Indians and migrants from Uttar Pradesh living in Dubai.

This initiative aims to provide valuable insights for young entrepreneurs in India by sharing the experiences and challenges faced by these successful individuals.

The cultural program featured lively performances, with the audience enjoying songs by folk singer Deepak Tripathi from Lucknow and a captivating dance by Kanchan Awasthi from UP.

Additionally, a grand Ramlila was staged by artists from Mathura, led by Sahitya Chaturvedi, the General Secretary of UP Diaspora UP Connect and a chartered accountant from Mathura.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Dr. Rajesh Agarwal, Chairman of UP Connect in Dubai, Vice Chairman Chandrashekhar Bhatia, Nadeem Zaidi, and Humair Siddiqui.

Former UAE minister Mohammad Saeed Kindi also praised India and encouraged the diaspora with his presence throughout the program.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh govt to run 992 Mela Special trains; Over 300 dedicated trains to operate during Mauni Amavasya

Latest Videos