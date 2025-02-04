'She has no right to say this': Arun Govil slams Jaya Bachchan, asks proof on 'contaminated water' remark

BJP MP Arun Govil criticized Jaya Bachchan's remarks on Mahakumbh, demanding proof for her claims about contaminated water and bodies in the river. He accused the opposition of politicizing issues. Swami Chidanand Saraswati also expressed disappointment over her comments, highlighting the event's success.

ANI |Published: Feb 4, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

BJP MP Arun Govil on Tuesday hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan's remarks on Mahakumbh, questioning her claims about contaminated water and bodies of stampede victims being thrown into the river.

Govil demanded proof from Bachchan, stating that without evidence, she had no right to make such statements and claimed her remarks as baseless accusations. "Has she given any proof? She has not given anything, so she has no right to say all this," he said while speaking with ANI.

MP Jaya Bachchan claims 'water most contaminated at Kumbh due to bodies in river', stirs row (WATCH)

He further accused the opposition of having no interest in India's culture, religion, or Sanatan, but rather only seeking to politicize issues. "The opposition has nothing to do with our culture, religion, Sanatan, they only want to do politics," said the BJP MP.

Jaya Bachchan yesterday alleged that the water at Mahakumbh is contaminated and bodies of stampede victims have been thrown into the river. Speaking to the reporters, Bachchan said, "... Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated... The real issues are not being addressed."

Maha Kumbh stampede: 15,000 missing, govt withholidng information, claims SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav

She further added, "The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment; there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place; how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?"

Earlier, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati responded to the remarks made by Jaya Bachchan concerning the Maha Kumbh, and expressed sadness over raising "such questions" while being in the Parliament. He emphasized that the issue is not political but rather about the country and praised the massive celebration that has brought together crores of devotees, including foreigners while appreciating the Indian police for their calm and life-saving efforts during a recent stampede incident.

