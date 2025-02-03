MP Jaya Bachchan claims 'water most contaminated at Kumbh due to bodies in river', stirs row (WATCH)

Jaya Bachchan criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the Maha Kumbh stampede, alleging contamination of the river due to bodies being thrown in. She also highlighted inadequate arrangements for common attendees and questioned the government's claims of millions attending. Opposition parties demanded further discussion.

MP Jaya Bachchan claims 'water most contaminated at Kumbh due to bodies in river', stirs row (WATCH)
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 4:20 PM IST

In a fiery statement outside Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Bachchan alleged that the water in the holy river was heavily contaminated because of bodies being thrown into it, a claim that has raised concerns across the nation.

Speaking to reporters after a discussion on Jal Shakti during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Bachchan directed her ire towards the state government, accusing them of failing to address the real issues surrounding the stampede tragedy that claimed 30 lives and injured more than 60 people. She said, "Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies have been thrown into the river, which has led to contamination. The state is ignoring the real problems."

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 12.5 million devotees take holy dip at 3rd Shahi Snan on Basant Panchami

The Samajwadi Party leader also highlighted the lack of basic arrangements for ordinary people attending the Maha Kumbh, while VIPs received special treatment. She questioned the government's figures claiming millions of attendees at the event. "How can such a large number of people gather at any given point? The truth is being concealed," she added.

Earlier, the opposition in the Lok Sabha also voiced their anger over the tragedy, calling for a thorough discussion and a list of the deceased. Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and K.C. Venugopal demanded a suspension of the Question Hour, but Speaker Om Birla maintained that the President had already addressed the matter, allowing for discussions during the scheduled debate.

