'Reindeer on leave': Santa Claus spotted riding Mumbai local train on Christmas eve (WATCH)

A viral video shows Santa Claus traveling in a Mumbai local train on Christmas, spreading cheer. Dressed in his iconic red and white costume, he waved to passengers. The video, posted by Unexplored_Vasai, has gained over 1 million views and sparked joyful reactions.

Mumbai: Christmas may have just passed, but the festive cheer is still going strong. In an unusual but heartwarming sight, a man dressed as Santa Claus was spotted travelling in a Mumbai local train on Christmas day, spreading holiday cheer most unexpectedly.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Santa standing at the door of a coach reserved for the disabled, which was also filled with other passengers. Dressed in his signature white and red costume, Santa Claus was seen waving to people and enjoying the ride, bringing smiles to commuters on their daily journey.



The local train, which belongs to Western Railway, is known to be a lifeline for the city's lakhs of daily commuters. But this time, instead of the usual crowd, passengers got a surprise guest in the form of Santa, making their routine travel a little more magical. It seems that with the reindeer on leave, Santa decided to hop on a Mumbai local for a bit of fun!

The video, posted by the Instagram account Unexplored_Vasai, has been viewed by over 1 million people, with thousands of viewers expressing their appreciation. One Instagram user even identified the jolly man as Ravi, fondly known as 'Ravi Uncle.' According to fans, Ravi Uncle is known for his cheerful personality and ability to make others laugh, and this spontaneous appearance as Santa was no exception.



While many people were delighted to see Santa on the local train, some couldn't help but wonder why he was in a special coach reserved for the disabled. But regardless of the location, the video became a hit, with one user jokingly saying, "Santa came to Santa Cruz!"

This festive moment of Santa Claus travelling in a Mumbai local train is a reminder of the simple joys that come with the holiday season and how small, unexpected gestures can bring smiles to anyone's day.

