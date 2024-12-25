Indore: Zomato delivery man forced to remove Santa Claus attire, asked 'why no Ram's costume on Diwali?'

A Zomato delivery agent in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, wearing a Santa Claus costume was confronted by a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch on Christmas. The group questioned the need for such attire in a Hindu-majority area and alleged its use for religious conversion.

Indore Zomato delivery man forced to remove Santa Claus attire, asked 'why no Ram's costume on Diwali?' watch gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

A food delivery agent on his way to complete an order in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was made to remove his Santa Claus costume by a member of a group called 'Hindu Jagran Manch' on Christmas. The Zomato delivery man, dressed as Santa Claus, was seen sitting on his bike and being questioned about his outfit in a video of the encounter.

"Do you ever go to people's homes dressed as Lord Ram?" The delivery agent was asked by a guy. "No, but now the company has asked me to wear this costume," was the delivery agent's response. After that, the delivery worker was forced to take off the outfit.

Sumit Hardia, the district convenor for the Hindu group, questioned the necessity of requiring delivery workers to dress as Santa Claus and contended that the deliveries were being made in a community with a majority of Hindus. He further questioned why only non-Hindu celebrations saw similar incidents.

"Both Indore and India are Hindu majority, so why are delivery agents given entry into homes wearing such costumes? Have they ever worn saffron costumes on Hindu festivals like Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami and Diwali?" Sumit Hardia said when asked about the incident.

Talking about Santa Claus costumes, Hardia said that such "temptations" are often used for religious conversion. The Hindu group leader also questioned the mindsets of owners of food delivery companies, asking what is their intention behind making agents wear such costumes. 

The incident comes on a day when the country is celebrating Christmas. December 25 marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity. Jesus Christ was born in the city of Bethlehem and is known for his teachings of love and humanity.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anchoring Indo-Pacific power: Why India's third aircraft carrier is essential for maritime dominance snt

Anchoring Indo-Pacific power: Why India's third aircraft carrier is essential for maritime dominance

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital dmn

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital (WATCH)

Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan dmn

Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

allu arjun pushpa makers announce rs 2 crore financial aid for stampede victims family anr

Allu Arjun, Pushpa makers announce Rs 2 crore financial aid for stampede victim’s family

Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore anr

Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore

Recent Stories

Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open dmn

Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open

Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties gcw

Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan guide to parenting top 7 tips for moms gcw

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s guide to parenting: Top 7 tips for moms

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan guide to parenting top 7 tips for moms gcw

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s guide to parenting: Top 7 tips for moms

Kazakhstan Chilling footage from inside Azerbaijan Airlines plane captures final moments before crash (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: Chilling footage from inside Azerbaijan Airlines plane captures final moments before crash (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon