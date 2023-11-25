’Pranjal Amar Rahe…’ Bengaluru bids tearful adieu to Martyr Captain MV Pranjal

Bengaluru bids an emotional farewell to Captain M V Pranjal, who died fighting terrorists. The funeral procession witnessed tributes from dignitaries, emotional displays from citizens, and a 23-kilometre journey. Despite the rain, thousands paid respects, and the army honoured him with a guard of honour before the final rites.

Bengaluru bid a tearful farewell to Captain M V Pranjal, who heroically fought and died during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The emotional outpouring and poignant scenes marked the funeral procession on Saturday, as a multitude of people paid their last respects to the brave soul.

His mortal remains arrived in Bengaluru on Friday night, and a sombre procession ensued as his body was taken to his parent's residence in Anekal taluk, drawing hundreds of mourners who came to pay their respects. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh were among those who offered condolences to the grieving family and paid homage to Captain Pranjal.



The final journey of Captain Pranjal witnessed touching displays of reverence. Labourers who participated in the procession, people lining the way with flowers, and showers of petals over the mortal body added to the emotional scenes. School children bowed in a final gesture, and despite the rain, thousands arrived to catch a glimpse of Captain Pranjal.

Dignitaries, including R. Ashok, MP DK Suresh, and MP Tejaswi Surya, joined the procession to bid farewell to the courageous soldier. Captain Pranjal, hailed for his bravery and sacrifice, received immense respect from the military and the community. The final darshan for the public was held from seven to ten in the morning, followed by a guard of honour by the army and state police.



The procession, spanning 23 kilometres, proceeded in an army vehicle from Nandanavan barangay near Koppa village Jigani, passing through Bannerghatta via Nice Road to Kudlu Chitagara. Citizens, students, and factory workers lined the streets, holding flowers and chanting "Pranjal Amar Rahe," paying their heartfelt tributes.



Amidst tight security due to the massive turnout, Captain Pranjal's family performed the last rites near the Kudlu crematorium. The army rendered a martyr's guard of honour, and at 3:10 PM, the family concluded the final rites in the electric crematorium, surrounded by an overwhelming gathering of people.