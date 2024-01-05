Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Please forgive me...' Student drops apology note, bag with 'stolen' equipment at teacher's home in Trivandrum

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A letter of apology and a bag full of electronic devices were found in front of the house of the principal of Vazhamuttam Govt Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram on  Thursday ( Jan 4). The letter stated, " Teacher, please forgive me. I will never repeat it. My family is not aware of this. Please do not insult me by making this a case.' Besides the letter,  two laptops and four projectors amounting to Rs 4 lakh were allegedly stolen from Vazhamuttom Govt High School's High-tech classroom. 

    The teacher immediately informed the family and the Kovalam police. The police reached the spot, checked the bag, and took the bag to the station. The police suspected that this was done by someone related to the school to defame the headmistress. The fingerprint experts examined the bag bundle and collected the evidence.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 8:59 AM IST
