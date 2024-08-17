"One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India's Olympic contingent, including veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, at his residence on Independence Day. Sreejesh praised PM Modi for taking time to meet with the athletes, inquiring about their performance, and engaging with their families.

On the nation's 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country's Olympic contingent, including renowned athletes like Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh, and Sarabjot Singh at his residence in Delhi. Among them was PR Sreejesh, the veteran hockey goalkeeper who had recently announced his retirement after securing a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sreejesh shared his heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi, expressing gratitude for the leader's willingness to spend quality time with the athletes despite his busy schedule.

Also Read: Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

Sreejesh revealed that PM Modi not only inquired about their performance but asked about what could be done for improvement and also engaged with his family, playing with his children and offering them chocolates. The hockey star praised PM Modi's leadership, saying, "It is an encouraging thing for us, the busiest person in the country, finds time for us. He showcased that he is one of the best leaders in the world. I got permission to have my family meet him. He played with my kids and asked my parents and brother how they were doing. It was fantastic. He fed a chocolate to my son."

"Whenever we go for any tournament, once you come back, you need to meet him. That is what he says to us. He (PM Modi) always takes time for us. He spent quality time with us, he asked us about our performance, how were the facilities there and talked about what we could do to improve ourselves. It has become a normal routine for us," he added.

Following his retirement, Sreejesh is set to embark on a new journey as the head coach of the Hockey India Junior Team. His jersey number, 16, has been retired by Hockey India in recognition of his contributions to the sport.

Also Read: PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammed Yunus, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured

Latest Videos