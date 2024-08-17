Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India's Olympic contingent, including veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, at his residence on Independence Day. Sreejesh praised PM Modi for taking time to meet with the athletes, inquiring about their performance, and engaging with their families. 

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    On the nation's 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the country's Olympic contingent, including renowned athletes like Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh, and Sarabjot Singh at his residence in Delhi. Among them was PR Sreejesh, the veteran hockey goalkeeper who had recently announced his retirement after securing a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sreejesh shared his heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi, expressing gratitude for the leader's willingness to spend quality time with the athletes despite his busy schedule.

    Also Read: Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

    Sreejesh revealed that PM Modi not only inquired about their performance but asked about what could be done for improvement and also engaged with his family, playing with his children and offering them chocolates. The hockey star praised PM Modi's leadership, saying, "It is an encouraging thing for us, the busiest person in the country, finds time for us. He showcased that he is one of the best leaders in the world. I got permission to have my family meet him. He played with my kids and asked my parents and brother how they were doing. It was fantastic. He fed a chocolate to my son."

    "Whenever we go for any tournament, once you come back, you need to meet him. That is what he says to us. He (PM Modi) always takes time for us. He spent quality time with us, he asked us about our performance, how were the facilities there and talked about what we could do to improve ourselves. It has become a normal routine for us," he added.

    Following his retirement, Sreejesh is set to embark on a new journey as the head coach of the Hockey India Junior Team. His jersey number, 16, has been retired by Hockey India in recognition of his contributions to the sport.

    Also Read: PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammed Yunus, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024 anr

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

    Why was Maharashtra's Assembly poll date delayed? ECI explains the hold-up AJR

    Why was Maharashtra's Assembly poll date delayed? ECI explains the hold-up

    Bengaluru police commissioner warns citizens of being alert before sharing jewellery photos on social media vkp

    ‘Be careful before sharing gold jewellery photos on Social Media’, warns Bengaluru commissioner B Dayananda

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad lok sabha bypoll here is why anr

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll; here’s why

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court dmn

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 17 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel LATEST price announced: Check August 17 city-wise rates

    Shah Rukh Khan sleeps at 5 A.M? King Khan's daily routine REVEALED ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan sleeps at 5 A.M? King Khan's daily routine REVEALED

    Khushi Kapoor ADMITS to getting nose job, lip fillers done? Know here ATG

    Khushi Kapoor ADMITS to getting nose job, lip fillers done? Know here

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 17: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 17: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    What is Maramadi Festival, the bull surfing in Kerala? anr

    What is Maramadi Festival, the bull surfing in Kerala?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon