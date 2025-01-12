'New car? Get a parking certificate first!': Maharashtra considers rule to curb congestion statewide

Maharashtra plans to require a Certified Parking Area (CPA) certificate for new car registrations to address traffic congestion and air pollution. Initially implemented in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, the rule aims to ensure parking availability, drawing inspiration from global cities. Two-wheelers are exempt.

Traffic jams and parking issues are not new to Indian cities, especially major urban centres like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. Streets overflowing with vehicles, and parking in front of homes, offices, and on both sides of roads have become common sights. To address these challenges, the Maharashtra government is planning to introduce a significant rule that could reshape car ownership in the state.

As per the proposal, a Certified Parking Area (CPA) certificate will soon become mandatory for registering new cars. Without this certificate, car buyers will not be able to register their vehicles. This initiative aims to tackle rising traffic congestion and air pollution while encouraging the use of public transport.



Initially, this rule will be implemented in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur before being extended to other cities and towns across Maharashtra. Residents of other states, including Karnataka’s Bengaluru, might also see similar regulations in the future if the policy proves successful in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the conceptual plan during a high-level meeting in Mumbai as part of the government’s 100-day transformation initiative. The proposal, drafted by State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, was presented on December 30 and emphasizes the urgent need to manage the growing number of vehicles in urban areas.

Under this rule, car buyers must secure a CPA certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state transport department before registering their vehicles. The certificate will only be issued if the applicant has a designated parking space, either at home or in a public/private parking lot.

If buyers intend to park in public spaces, they will need to prepay at least one year’s parking fee. The CPA certificate will also require annual renewal. For older vehicles (above 15 years), the rule will apply during fitness certificate renewals. However, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are exempt from this regulation.

Local authorities, including municipal bodies, housing societies, and the urban development department, will collaborate to identify suitable public and private parking areas.

This proposal takes cues from cities like Tokyo, London, New York, and Singapore, where similar parking regulations have reduced traffic congestion and pollution. For instance, Singapore imposes congestion fees, while cities like Zurich allocate parking spaces on the outskirts to decongest urban areas.

Maharashtra has seen a surge in vehicle numbers, leading to severe parking shortages and traffic problems. Experts have warned that without action, cities like Mumbai could face air pollution levels comparable to Delhi in the near future.



“This rule is essential to manage the growing vehicle population and prevent problems like traffic jams and pollution. It also supports the government’s efforts to enhance public transport,” said Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.

While the CPA policy promises significant benefits, it may face hurdles. Critics argue that the rule could burden low-income groups and residents of older buildings without proper parking facilities.

