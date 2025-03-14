"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

IIT professor D. Udaya Kumar, who designed the rupee symbol, distanced himself from Tamil Nadu’s budget logo controversy. While the DMK government replaced ₹ with ‘ரூ’, BJP criticized the move as divisive. Kumar stated that he never expected such a debate.
 

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Chennai: Professor D. Udaya Kumar, the IIT Guwahati academic who designed the official ₹ (rupee) symbol, has distanced himself from the controversy over Tamil Nadu’s 2025-26 budget logo, which replaces the rupee sign with the Tamil letter ‘ரூ’ (Ru).

The move, which has reignited the language debate between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led Centre, has sparked political backlash. However, Udaya Kumar, who hails from Tamil Nadu, emphasized that the decision to use or replace symbols rests entirely with the government.

Also read: Tamil Nadu drops rupee symbol in Budget logo, fuels fresh language debate with Centre

‘Didn’t expect such a debate’

Speaking to ANI, Kumar expressed surprise over the controversy, stating that he was unaware of the exact reasons behind the change. "I designed the rupee symbol 15 years ago as part of a national competition. It was implemented by the government and has been widely used ever since. I never expected such a debate to occur over it," he said.

The ₹ symbol, adopted in 2010, was chosen from over 3,300 entries in a nationwide design contest. It blends the Devanagari letter ‘Ra’ (र) and the Roman capital ‘R’, with two horizontal strokes symbolizing India’s national flag and economic stability.

Political storm over Tamil Nadu’s rupee logo

The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, introduced the new rupee logo for the 2025-26 state budget, arguing that it aligns with Tamil linguistic and cultural identity. However, opposition leaders, particularly from the BJP, have slammed the move.

BJP state president K. Annamalai called it “laughable”, pointing out the irony that the rupee symbol was designed by a Tamilian and was once praised by former DMK Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He accused the DMK of playing divisive politics and diverting attention from corruption issues, such as recent ED raids on TASMAC over ₹1,000 crore kickbacks.

BJP leader C.R. Kesavan criticized the DMK’s decision, calling it an “anti-federal stunt”, while Narayanan Thirupathy labeled it “childish and nonsensical.”

Also read: Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into crowd, kills woman, shouts 'another round' in shocking video (WATCH)

Udaya Kumar’s political background

Kumar’s connection to Tamil Nadu politics has also drawn attention. His father, N. Dharmalingam, was a former DMK MLA from the Rishivandiyam constituency. However, Kumar himself has stayed clear of political affiliations, reiterating that the government has the right to make such decisions.

"It’s entirely up to the state government. I don’t have anything to say about it," Kumar said, avoiding taking sides in the debate.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored ddr

Mumbai-Amravati Express collides with truck at closed crossing in Bodwad, traffic restored

Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into multiple vehicles, kills woman out to buy Holi colours (WATCH) ddr

Vadodara HORROR! Drunk driver rams into crowd, kills woman, shouts 'another round' in shocking video (WATCH)

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Inside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rs 500 crore seaside mansion in Vizag; Lavish interiors spark row (WATCH) vkp

Inside Jagan Mohan Reddy's Rs 500 crore seaside mansion in Vizag; Lavish interiors spark row (WATCH)

Recent Stories

bihar mithilanchal chandrakala sweet recipe for holi celebration SRI

Make Bihar's Chandrakala Sweet for Holi 2025

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

Axar Patel: 5 reasons why DC appoint him as captain for IPL 2025 HRD

Axar Patel: 5 reasons why DC appoint him as captain for IPL 2025

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon