BREAKING: ED raids house, offices of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in connection with porn racket case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids on Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, along with several others, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications.

BREAKING: ED raids Raj Kundra's house, offices in connection with porn racket case shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the residence and office of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications.

The central agency is also searching the premises of Kundra's associates, officials said.

Raj Kundra was arrested in June 2021 on charges of allegedly producing pornographic films. He was later granted bail in September 2021, after spending two months in jail.

Mumbai Police officials have stated that Kundra was the primary conspirator in the case.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra gets stay order by Bombay High Court on evacuating their houses

The network was uncovered following the bust of a pornography racket by the Mumbai Police in February 2021, which led to the arrest of five individuals. Further investigations resulted in four additional arrests over time. The case, however, faced setbacks due to leadership changes within the Mumbai Police.

In June, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch resumed its probe and uncovered the involvement of HotShots, an app owned by Raj Kundra's company. A search operation was conducted subsequently, and the officials said adult content was found on servers seized. The app has since been removed from mobile platforms by Apple and Google.

Operating from his Viaan Industries office, Kundra reportedly managed the UK-based company's content supply. His IT director, Ryan Thorpe, supervised the application's operations and financial dealings. Kundra informed authorities that he had sold 'Hotshots' for 25,000 US dollars in 2019 and established Arms Prime Media.

Kundra is currently under scrutiny in a separate money laundering investigation related to Bitcoin fraud involving Ajay Bhardwaj. The ED has secured Shilpa Shetty's Juhu property, asserting that Kundra utilised illicit funds to acquire the flat before transferring ownership to his wife.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Chinmoy Das' arrest: UP priest flags Hindus' genocide in Bangladesh, calls for 'Sanatan Vedic' nation (WATCH) snt

Chinmoy Das' arrest: UP priest flags Hindus' genocide in Bangladesh, calls for 'Sanatan Vedic' nation (WATCH)

Big success for Indian Navy: 500 kg of crystal meth seized in joint operation with SL Navy in Arabian Sea snt

Big success for Indian Navy: 500 kg of crystal meth seized in joint operation with SL Navy in Arabian Sea

Dharwad Dhaba owner accused of chaining worker at Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur probe underway vkp

Dharwad: Dhaba owner accused of chaining worker at Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur, probe underway

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands RBA

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on NTI

Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon