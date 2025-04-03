HCU protests: Telangana HC halts excavation as video of peacocks howling continues to stir outrage (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has been embroiled in controversy over the past few days as 400 acres of land near its campus in Kancha Gachibowli is being auctioned off. Heavy equipment, including excavators and diggers, moved into the site over the weekend to clear the land, triggering protests from students and environmental activists.

The protesting students claim that the land is home to a rich biodiversity, with more than 450 species of flora and fauna residing in the region. They fear that the large-scale clearing will destroy the ecosystem, displacing wildlife, including peacocks, which are commonly found in the area.

Heartbreaking video of peacocks crying for help go viral

Viral videos from the site have amplified the outrage, showing diggers in action while peacocks are heard crying out. Social media users have expressed deep concern over the impact on wildlife. A user drew a comparison between this incident and the controversy surrounding actor Allu Arjun, following a tragic stampede during the "Pushpa 2" premiere in Hyderabad that resulted in a woman’s death.

"Mr Revanth Reddy was so harsh towards actor Allu Arjun a few days back when that woman lost her life, and now when he is the reason for the death of so many lives, who should be behind bars?" the user wrote.

Another person stated, "Allu Arjun was taken immediately behind bars for one life, and what should be done with you for taking so many lives… seriously, if butcher has a face, it’s you only."

Critics also questioned the silence of high-profile environmental activists and celebrities who often voice concerns over ecological issues but have remained absent from the ongoing controversy.

Telangana High Court Halts Excavation Amid Legal Battle

The Telangana High Court has temporarily halted excavation work on a disputed 400-acre land following multiple petitions challenging large-scale deforestation in the area. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara adjourned the hearing of the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) to Thursday while ordering an immediate stop to all land-clearing activities.

The PILs were filed against the Telangana government's implementation of Government Order (GO) 54, issued on June 26, 2024, which allows the allocation of the land to Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC). Environmental non-profit Vata Foundation ENPO, represented by its founding trustee Uday Krishna Peddireddy, along with retired scientist Kalapala Babu Rao, argued that the land should be designated as a protected ecological habitat.

Senior counsels S. Niranjan Reddy and L. Ravichandra, representing the petitioners, contended that the land is part of a reserved forest and home to diverse flora and fauna, including endangered species. They cited Supreme Court rulings, emphasizing that forest land should be identified based on ecological characteristics rather than government records. The petitioners highlighted the presence of two lakes, unique geological formations such as ‘Mushroom Rock,’ and wildlife including spotted deer, wild boars, star tortoises, and Indian rock pythons.

The petitioners further alleged that the government had bypassed environmental regulations by failing to establish an expert committee before allowing deforestation with 30–40 JCB excavators. They warned that large-scale destruction of the area’s biodiversity could lead to an ecological disaster in Hyderabad’s financial district. As a remedy, they demanded that the land be declared a national park and placed under legal protection.

In response, Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy, representing the state, argued that the land is not classified as forest land and has been earmarked for industrial use. He cited historical records stating that the land, known as ‘Kancha land’ during the Nizam era, had previously been allocated to IMG Bharatha in 2003 for development. He also dismissed the claim that the area qualifies as a reserved forest, pointing to the presence of high-rise buildings in neighboring localities.

Due to time constraints, the High Court postponed the matter to Thursday at 2:15 PM, maintaining its directive to pause all excavation activities until further hearings.

Telangana Govt Justifies Land Development

Amid growing criticism, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has defended the auction and development of the land, stating that it will not harm the ecosystem.

"Development works and auction of the land will not affect the ecosystem, including rocks," TGIIC clarified in a statement. "No lake exists in the land allotted for development. Buffalo Lake and Peacock Lake are not within the limits of the 400 acres being developed by the TGIIC. False reports have been published in a section of the media on this particular issue."

The Telangana government reiterated on Monday that the land in question belongs to the government and not to HCU. It clarified that the land had been previously allotted to a private company 21 years ago and was later acquired by the government following a legal battle.

Despite the official stance, protests continue as students and activists demand that the land be preserved to protect its biodiversity. The controversy is expected to escalate further as opposition to the government’s move gains traction.

