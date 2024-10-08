UP SHOCKER! Dalit man hangs self after being assaulted, humiliated by cops for sitting on chair at Ramlila

A 48-year-old Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide after being assaulted and humiliated by police for sitting on a chair at a local Ramlila event, prompting protests from his family and community.

In a tragic incident that has sparked outrage, a 48-year-old Dalit man, identified as Ramesh Chand, reportedly committed suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Salempur Vivi village under the Soron police station on Sunday night after allegedly being assaulted and humiliated by local policemen during a Ramlila event.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 9 PM on Sunday when Chand attended a neighborhood Ramlila performance. Chand's wife, Ram Rati, filed a complaint stating that her husband sat on an empty chair at the event, an action that angered the organizers. In response, they summoned constables identified as Bahadur and Vikram Chaudhary to forcibly remove Chand from the chair.

Ram Rati's complaint alleges that the policemen acted on the orders of the event organizers and brutally assaulted her husband. “They pulled the gamcha around his neck, threw him on the ground, and kicked and punched him,” she recounted. Witnesses reported that Chand, visibly shaken and confused by the treatment, cried out for an explanation of his supposed mistake, but received no answer from those present.

Following the incident, Chand returned home in distress and recounted the humiliation he faced to his wife. Ram Rati stated that after their conversation, he went to his room. The following morning, she discovered him hanging from the ceiling of their home.

The news of Chand's suicide has led to significant unrest in the local Dalit community. Family members and community members staged a protest on Monday, demanding immediate action against the policemen involved in the alleged assault. They expressed their outrage over the incident, highlighting the ongoing issues of caste-based discrimination and police brutality.

In light of the escalating tension, a large police presence has been deployed in the village to prevent any further disturbances. Senior police officials have acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that Chand’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bharti addressed the media, asserting that the police acted in response to complaints from the Ramlila organizers, who alleged that Chand had climbed onto the stage in an intoxicated state and was creating a disturbance. “He was taken off the stage safely and returned home,” Bharti stated. “At 6 AM on Monday, he was found hanging at his home. The matter is being investigated thoroughly.”

