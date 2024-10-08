Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Dalit man hangs self after being assaulted, humiliated by cops for sitting on chair at Ramlila

    A 48-year-old Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide after being assaulted and humiliated by police for sitting on a chair at a local Ramlila event, prompting protests from his family and community.

    UP SHOCKER! Dalit man hangs self after being assaulted, humiliated by cops for sitting on chair at Ramlila snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    (Image for representation purpose only; Credit: Getty Images)

    In a tragic incident that has sparked outrage, a 48-year-old Dalit man, identified as Ramesh Chand, reportedly committed suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Salempur Vivi village under the Soron police station on Sunday night after allegedly being assaulted and humiliated by local policemen during a Ramlila event.

    According to police reports, the incident occurred around 9 PM on Sunday when Chand attended a neighborhood Ramlila performance. Chand's wife, Ram Rati, filed a complaint stating that her husband sat on an empty chair at the event, an action that angered the organizers. In response, they summoned constables identified as Bahadur and Vikram Chaudhary to forcibly remove Chand from the chair.

    Also read: 'Marry man with wife or become public property': Zakir Naik's advice to unmarried women sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Ram Rati's complaint alleges that the policemen acted on the orders of the event organizers and brutally assaulted her husband. “They pulled the gamcha around his neck, threw him on the ground, and kicked and punched him,” she recounted. Witnesses reported that Chand, visibly shaken and confused by the treatment, cried out for an explanation of his supposed mistake, but received no answer from those present.

    Following the incident, Chand returned home in distress and recounted the humiliation he faced to his wife. Ram Rati stated that after their conversation, he went to his room. The following morning, she discovered him hanging from the ceiling of their home.

    The news of Chand's suicide has led to significant unrest in the local Dalit community. Family members and community members staged a protest on Monday, demanding immediate action against the policemen involved in the alleged assault. They expressed their outrage over the incident, highlighting the ongoing issues of caste-based discrimination and police brutality.

    Also read: Ensure strict security measures and vigilance during the festive season: CM Yogi

    In light of the escalating tension, a large police presence has been deployed in the village to prevent any further disturbances. Senior police officials have acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that Chand’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

    Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Bharti addressed the media, asserting that the police acted in response to complaints from the Ramlila organizers, who alleged that Chand had climbed onto the stage in an intoxicated state and was creating a disturbance. “He was taken off the stage safely and returned home,” Bharti stated. “At 6 AM on Monday, he was found hanging at his home. The matter is being investigated thoroughly.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah gcw

    BREAKING: Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah

    Recent Stories

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH)

    ELIMINATED Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get? RKK

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances RBA

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon