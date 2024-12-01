"Hope for Centre's intervention..." ISKCON holds prayer meetings over arrest of monks in Bangladesh

ISKCON has initiated prayer meetings across its temples and called for nationwide participation against alleged actions targeting monks in Bangladesh. Representatives have engaged with the central government, seeking strong intervention, as confirmed by ISKCON Delhi official Rishikumar Das.

New Delhi: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has launched prayer meetings in its temples across Delhi, opposing the alleged actions against monks in Bangladesh. The organization has called for similar prayer protests nationwide. Rishikumar Das, a Malayali and representative of ISKCON’s Delhi region, told Asianet News that they have engaged in detailed discussions with the central government and hope for a strong intervention.

Chilling video of sword-wielding men threatening to behead ISKCON devotees in Bangladesh goes viral (WATCH)

“We have only prayers,” he said, adding that prayers will be held at over 700 ISKCON centers worldwide. The protests aim to emphasize the need to ensure safety for religious minorities.

In light of escalating violence and attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, ISKCON earlier announced a worldwide prayer meeting on Sunday (Dec 01). Devotees at ISKCON temples across the globe will gather to pray for the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities facing targeted violence in Bangladesh.

Titled 'Prayer for Peace', ISKCON released a circular that read: Please join your local ISKCON temple or center for special prayers and kirtans this Sunday, December 1, requesting Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. Contact your local ISKCON temple for location details.

The move comes in response to a string of troubling incidents in Bangladesh, including the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, an ex-ISKCON member, on charges of sedition. Das, along with 18 others, was accused of dishonoring the Bangladeshi national flag during a rally in October. His recent arrest and subsequent denial of bail earlier this week have sparked widespread protests, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called on Bangladesh's interim government to promptly address violence against Hindus and secure the release of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das from prison.

In a statement, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale urged the Indian government to step up its initiatives to safeguard Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He also stressed the importance of India actively rallying international support for this cause without delay.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Bangladesh to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of minorities and expressed hope that the case of arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das would be handled in a just, fair, and transparent manner.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has consistently and firmly raised concerns with the Bangladeshi government regarding threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minority communities.

"Our position on the matter is very clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

ISKCON to hold global 'Prayer for Peace' on December 1 to protect Hindus in Bangladesh amid rising attacks

Latest Videos