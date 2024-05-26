Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Heart-rending': President Murmu, PM Modi on Delhi fire claimed lives of 7 newborns

    President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi expressed grief over the fire incident at New Born Baby Care Centre in Delhi that claimed the lives of seven newborns. 

    'Heart rending': PM Modi, President Murmu on Delhi New Born Baby Care Hospital fire that claimed lives of newborns anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (May 26) expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of children in a hospital fire in Delhi and extended prayers for strength to the grieving parents. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured children. A massive fire engulfed at at Delhi's New Born Baby Care Hospital late Saturday night which claimed the lives of at least seven newborns.

    "The news of the death of many children due to a fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident," the President said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire tragedy and said that it is 'heart-rending'. Taking to X, he wrote, " The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest."

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident "heartbreaking". He also said that the incident was being investigated and "whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared."

    CM Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X said, "This incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared."

    Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility however seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

    Officials reported that the fire affected two buildings: the hospital and two floors of an adjacent residential building. A total of 11-12 people were rescued and shifted to hospitals. The police reported that the infants were rescued from the upper floors of the building. Officials noted that the fire erupted in the three-story structure, engulfing the entire building in flames.

    Tragic! 6 newborns dead in massive fire at baby care centre in Delhi

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: DNA samples collected for identification, SIT to submit primary report in 3 days gcw

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: DNA samples collected for identification, SIT to submit primary report in 3 days

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: Only one entry, stored 3,500 litres of fuel, no fire license check out major safety violations gcw

    Only one entry, stored 3,500 litres of fuel, no fire license: Major safety violations at Rajkot gaming zone

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert for 4 districts on May 26 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert for 4 districts today; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Natasa Stankovic: A look at her career, net worth and other details gcw

    Natasa Stankovic: A look at her career, net worth and other details

    Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya not getting divorced? Actress THIS comment on Krunal Pandya's post goes viral RKK

    Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya not getting divorced? Actress THIS comment on Krunal Pandya's post goes viral

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: DNA samples collected for identification, SIT to submit primary report in 3 days gcw

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: DNA samples collected for identification, SIT to submit primary report in 3 days

    7 factors that affect gold rates in India RKK

    7 factors that affect gold rates in India

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon