    'He has vast knowledge...': Karnataka Minister SS Mallikarjun endorses Mallikarjun Kharge as PM candidate

    Karnataka's Minister Mallikarjuna supports Mallikarjuna Kharge as PM candidate, emphasizing party ideology. Discussions on Lok Sabha seat allocation and ticket requests, denying candidacy pursuit. MLA Nanje Gowda endorses Kharge, highlighting Congress legacy and leadership transitions. Party gears up for electoral decisions amidst evolving political landscape.

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    Karnataka Minister of Mines and Earth Sciences and Horticulture, S.S. Mallikarjuna, has expressed support for Mallikarjuna Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate of the India Alliance. Speaking to reporters in the city, Minister Mallikarjuna hailed Kharge's senior leadership and comprehensive knowledge across various domains, emphasizing the party's forthcoming decision aligned with their philosophy and ideology.

    Amid discussions about the Davangere Lok Sabha seat, Minister Mallikarjuna assured a meticulous selection process, indicating an imminent decision regarding the allocation of the Lok Sabha ticket. Stressing that no definitive resolution has been reached yet, the minister mentioned a planned meeting with party activists to deliberate on this matter.

    Addressing the issue of ticket requests, Minister Mallikarjuna clarified that Dr. Prabha Mallikarjunari, his wife, did not seek a ticket for any political position. He emphasized her lack of involvement in any such candidacy pursuits, further reiterating the absence of his own request for a ticket.

    In a different context, Malur MLA Nanje Gowda questioned the prospect of a Dalit Prime Minister, echoing the endorsement made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Kejriwal in support of Mallikarjuna Kharge's candidacy. Speaking at the Belganahalli office in Kochimul taluk, Gowda expressed contentment with the India Alliance's choice for the prime ministerial candidate, citing the Congress party's historical contributions and leadership transitions.

    While underscoring Mallikarjuna Kharge's credentials, Minister S.S. Mallikarjuna and other party members are poised for upcoming decisions concerning electoral candidacies and endorsements. The discussions reflect the party's internal deliberations and the evolving political landscape leading up to significant elections.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
