    'Great effort to inspire first time voters': PM Modi applauds 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' anthem (WATCH)

    The musical duo brothers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh shared the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem on X which Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the effort to encourage first time voters to exercise their democratic right.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 18) lauded the efforts to encourage first-time voters to exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha election. The first phase of the Lok Sabha election will begin on Friday (April 21) in 21 states. On February 27, Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched the 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye Anthem' on X. The campaign aims at encouraging young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.

    The anthem was shared by musical duo Meet Bros today on X and wrote, "#Merapehlavotedeshkeliye anthem has fuelled an entire generation of passionate young minds who send us their multilingual versions. We are thankful to be part of this epic movement called upon by our PM Shri @narendramodi'.

    Reposting the tweet, PM Modi said, "A great effort to inspire first time voters to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections!"

    The duo consists of brothers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh.

    The anthem is an effort to contribute to the campaign launched by the Election Commission of India towards voter awareness. Speaking about the campaigning in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the campaign focuses on encouraging first time voters to participate in the electoral process in large numbers. He had added that Bharat is proud of its youth power which is full of passion and energy and the more youth participate in the electoral process, the better the results will be for the country.

    The Prime Minister had further emphasized that the 18th Lok Sabha embodies the hopes of the youth, magnifying the significance of their vote. Encouraging influencers across various platforms like Instagram, YouTube, film, literature, and other domains, he urged them to engage actively in motivating and mobilizing first-time voters for the upcoming elections.
     

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 4:43 PM IST
