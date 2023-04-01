Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ente Kerala 2023': Kerala government exhibition to open in Kochi today

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that this continued administration is the approval of the people for the steps taken by the previous government for the all-around development of Kerala. 

    'Ente Kerala 2023': Kerala govt to open exhibition today in Kochi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and marketing fair, as part of second anniversary of the second term of government. The formal inauguration of 'Ente Keralam- 2023' will be held today at Marine Drive, Ernakulam at 7 pm. Spread over an area of ​​63680 square feet, the fair has 170 stalls including 36 themed stalls of various government departments.

    CM Vijayan said that this continued administration is the approval of the people for the steps taken by the previous government for the all-round development of Kerala. This government is moving forward with creative plans for the continuance of development in order to respect the sentiment of the people. This year's anniversary celebrations are inaugurated by exhibitions and trade shows that highlight the government's dedication to creating a new Kerala.

    Government Departments and Public Sector Undertakings are participating in the exhibition as well as MSME units under Industries Department, Kudumbashree and Self Employed Enterprises. The mega exhibition will be held with marketing fair, B2B meet, project clinics, technology exhibition, discussion forum and food fair. There will also be cultural events every evening with leading art troupes. The pavilions of police, agriculture and industry will be the attraction of the fair.

    Every day except April 7, seminars and awareness programs will be held under the leadership of various departments. Services like Aadhaar registration and renewal are available live at Akshaya's Pavilion.

    Cooperatives, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Supplyco, Excise, Fire and Rescue, KSIDC, Kinfra, Motor Vehicle, Public Works, Registration, Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare, Social Justice, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Rope, Legal Metrology, Departments of Homeoology, Forests and Fisheries will also participate in the exhibition. Outdoor display zones of agriculture, forest and police departments are also being set up.

    Under the auspices of the police, a dog show, a vehicle display and a self-defense training display will also be staged in the exhibition city. Stephen Devassy's band will perform on the opening day, April 1. Jazzy Gift Music Night, Durga Vishwanath - Vipin Xavier music show, Thamarassery Churam Band, Aloshi's Ghazal Night and Attam Chemmeen Band will perform on the following days from 7 pm. The fair will conclude with the Guinness Pakru Super Megashow on April 8 at 7 pm.
     

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group anr

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group

    Dubai bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird, makes emergency landing at Delhi airport AJR

    Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird, makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

    Kochi Metro sees decline in passengers; Likely to affect second phase? anr

    Kochi Metro sees decline in passengers; likely to affect second phase?

    Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi police files 800-page chargesheet against seven accused AJR

    Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi police files 800-page chargesheet against seven accused

    HAL Advanced Light Helicopter goes into scary tailspin; Here's what MUST be done

    HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter goes into scary tailspin; Here's what MUST be done

    Recent Stories

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song, steamy dance moves go viral RBA

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song, steamy dance moves go viral

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group anr

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group

    Dubai bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird, makes emergency landing at Delhi airport AJR

    Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird, makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

    Kochi Metro sees decline in passengers; Likely to affect second phase? anr

    Kochi Metro sees decline in passengers; likely to affect second phase?

    Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi police files 800-page chargesheet against seven accused AJR

    Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi police files 800-page chargesheet against seven accused

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon