'Ente Kerala 2023': Kerala government exhibition to open in Kochi today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that this continued administration is the approval of the people for the steps taken by the previous government for the all-around development of Kerala.

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level 'Ente Keralam' exhibition and marketing fair, as part of second anniversary of the second term of government. The formal inauguration of 'Ente Keralam- 2023' will be held today at Marine Drive, Ernakulam at 7 pm. Spread over an area of ​​63680 square feet, the fair has 170 stalls including 36 themed stalls of various government departments.

CM Vijayan said that this continued administration is the approval of the people for the steps taken by the previous government for the all-round development of Kerala. This government is moving forward with creative plans for the continuance of development in order to respect the sentiment of the people. This year's anniversary celebrations are inaugurated by exhibitions and trade shows that highlight the government's dedication to creating a new Kerala.

Government Departments and Public Sector Undertakings are participating in the exhibition as well as MSME units under Industries Department, Kudumbashree and Self Employed Enterprises. The mega exhibition will be held with marketing fair, B2B meet, project clinics, technology exhibition, discussion forum and food fair. There will also be cultural events every evening with leading art troupes. The pavilions of police, agriculture and industry will be the attraction of the fair.

Every day except April 7, seminars and awareness programs will be held under the leadership of various departments. Services like Aadhaar registration and renewal are available live at Akshaya's Pavilion.

Cooperatives, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Supplyco, Excise, Fire and Rescue, KSIDC, Kinfra, Motor Vehicle, Public Works, Registration, Social Justice, Women and Child Welfare, Social Justice, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Rope, Legal Metrology, Departments of Homeoology, Forests and Fisheries will also participate in the exhibition. Outdoor display zones of agriculture, forest and police departments are also being set up.

Under the auspices of the police, a dog show, a vehicle display and a self-defense training display will also be staged in the exhibition city. Stephen Devassy's band will perform on the opening day, April 1. Jazzy Gift Music Night, Durga Vishwanath - Vipin Xavier music show, Thamarassery Churam Band, Aloshi's Ghazal Night and Attam Chemmeen Band will perform on the following days from 7 pm. The fair will conclude with the Guinness Pakru Super Megashow on April 8 at 7 pm.

