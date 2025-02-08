"Delhi wants double-engine govt, not Wagon R without engine": BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia thanked voters, emphasizing the desire for a "double engine government" in Delhi. Early trends show BJP leading, with BJP surpassing the majority mark while AAP trails in key constituencies.

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, speaking ahead of the Delhi election results, expressed gratitude to the public for their support and highlighted a "clear message" from the voters, saying that the people of Delhi want a "double engine government" and they don't want a "Wagon R without an engine."

Speaking with ANI, Bhatia said, "We should wait for the result. We express our gratitude to the public. People are 'janardan' and a clear strong message has been given by the public -- We need a double engine government, we don't want a Wagon R without an engine."

Bhatia further criticised Kejriwal for his "negative politics," and stated that such politics is coming to an end.

"The public has done the work of opening the eyes of Arvind Kejriwal. He blamed EVM, and called the police and the Election Commission of India bad. This kind of negative politics is coming to an end and we hope that when the results come, the Bharatiya Janata Party will win. The BJP is ready to serve the people," Bhatia added.

BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi Assembly election results, as per the early trends depicted by the Election Commission of India.BJP is currently leading on 45 seats while the AAP is ahead on 25 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.BJP's Parvesh Verma is leading in the New Delhi Assembly seat against Arvind Kejriwal by a vote margin of 225.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is also trailing on the Greater Kailash seat against BJP's Shikha Roy by a vote margin of 4,440.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a margin of 2,800 votes.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi contested against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji constituency. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that the exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power after more than two decades.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi. (ANI)

