'Cooler than your ex': Bengaluru woman's witty 15-point pitch to attract new flatmate goes viral; SEE post

A woman named Nimisha Chanda from Bengaluru listed 15 reasons why anyone should become her flatmate on her X handle.

Renting a home or house hunt isn't easy at all as landlords or flatmates many a times have unusual and bizarre demands from their prospective tenants. This time, a woman named Nimisha Chanda from Bengaluru took to X (formerly Twitter) and listed 15 reasons why anyone should become her flatmate.

Nimisha has taken the internet by storm with her creative and humorous online advertisement. Looking for a female roommate for her fully furnished 3 BHK flat, Nimisha crafted a 15- point list highlighting why she and her current flatmate, Agrima, would be the perfect match.

Her post boasts, "We promise we are cooler than your ex," setting the lighthearted tone for the entire pitch. Nimisha emphasizes the shared interests of her and Agrima, stating, "Both of us come from marketing, so you'll never run out of startup gossip, creative ideas, and unsolicited aesthetic advice. Free brainstorming sessions and resources are included!

“Both of us like to keep the house clean, not very tidy, but it means we ‘don't invite cockroaches to the party’ – Basic hygiene, not military cleanliness,” was one of the points that Nimisha enumerated in her 15-point pitch to find a flatmate.

Read the viral 15-point pitch

- We understand that ‘laundry day’ is just a suggestion – No judgment if the chair is your wardrobe.

- We vibe to playlists with no genre loyalty – Hip-hop, ghazals, and EDM in one sitting? Absolutely.

- We have tons of books. If you’re a reader, help yourself to anything that catches your eye. No judgment, no limits.

- We often cook together, go out, have fun and yap. So, a free subscription comes if you decide to join us.

- Agrima knows all my stories, and I know all her friends. We don't have parties at our place very often, but if any of us decide to host it, we all have fun together (even if you don't drink like me).

- We rant, yap, and occasionally solve the world’s problems over coffee. And, we don't judge each other over our life dramas.

- I love to talk to someone after coming home. Bonus if we can sit over the kitchen slab, talk about life, work, crushes, and enjoy together (because that's what I did with our previous flatmate :P) No judgments at all. P.S. That's us.

- I often third wheel with my existing flatmate, but we promise not to disturb your ‘main character’ moments. You do you!

- Need clothes or earrings for a night out? Go ahead, borrow away! We won't mind.

- Both of us don't do makeup much. But if I ever need any help to put that perfect eyeliner, I might knock at your door with a distress call. No worries if you are also clueless — we’ll wing it together.

- Agrima and I hangout together (quite often). We go for walks, satisfy our late-night dessert cravings, crib about life and our bosses, go for dinners or brunches, and short momo and vada pav dates.

- I cook well (that's what they say), and will be happy to feed you with home-cooked rajma chawal even at 3AM if you are hungry.

- My mom trusts Agrima more than she trusts me. Surprisingly, she calls Agrima if I come home late or don’t pick up her phone.

- Both of us like to keep the house clean, not very tidy but it means we ‘don't invite cockroaches to the party’ – Basic hygiene, not military cleanliness.

Bonus: We respect your privacy and wouldn't ever enter your room without knocking or without your permission. But we would love to have fun and hangout together. And, if you have a cat or kittens, you are on top of the list because Agrima loves them.

