On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

A video of a couple kissing at Kolkata’s Kalighat Metro Station has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

A video of a couple kissing at Kolkata’s Kalighat Metro Station has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media. In the purported video, the couple can be seen engaging in Public Display of Affection (PDA) as commuters passed by. A woman passing by halts after noticing the couple and reportedly asks them to stop, but the couple remains undeterred.

The act seems to be recorded by a man standing at a distance at the platform.

Another man is seen pointing towards the couple and condemning the act. "Viral kardo issey," the elderly man reportedly said.

The video has enraged many social media users, who have called on authorities to take action. The exact date and time of the incident remain unclear.

Kolkata Metro is yet to respond officially.

