'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of twisting his statements during the constitutional debate. He stated that Congress did not award B.R Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 7:18 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress during a press conference in Delhi, accusing the opposition party of distorting remarks made in Parliament and adopting an anti-Ambedkar stance. "My statements were misrepresented. Congress spreads fake news. I can never speak against Ambedkar ji," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah held a press conference on Wednesday evening and said, "In the past few days, there was a discussion on the Constitution in Parliament. I condemn the way the Congress party has tried to distort the facts since yesterday. BJP speakers put their point with facts. This made it clear that the Congress party is anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution. Congress also insulted Savarkar ji. Congress imposed Emergency and flouted all the values of the Constitution. Women's respect was also ignored for years. The judiciary was always insulted. The martyrs of the army were insulted. Even the land of India was given to other countries by breaking the Constitution."

Also read: On camera, terrifying moment as plane crashes into building near Honolulu airport, kills two (WATCH)

The Home Minister said, “When this whole truth came to light, since yesterday, Congress has once again adopted the old method of trying to spread confusion in the society by dressing the truth in the clothes of untruth. During the discussion in the House, it became clear how Congress opposed Babasaheb. Congress left no stone unturned to defeat Babasaheb in the elections. Congress leaders themselves gave themselves Bharat Ratna many times. In 1955 Nehru gave himself Bharat Ratna, in 1971 Indira gave herself Bharat Ratna. Babasaheb got Bharat Ratna in 1990 when Congress was not in power. There was a BJP-supported government. Congress kept trying till 1990 that Babasaheb did not get Bharat Ratna. They even refused to celebrate Babasaheb's 100th birth anniversary."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded the removal of Amit Shah from the cabinet. To this, Amit Shah said that even if I resign to please him, it will not solve his problem. He will have to sit in the same place for the next 15 years.

"My resignation will not change that," Shah said, also saying the BJP will examine all legal options, "inside and outside the Parliament" against the Congress, for allegedly editing versions of his speech.

My statement in Rajya Sabha was distorted

Amit Shah said, "My statement in Rajya Sabha was distorted. I urge all my media friends. Congress has adopted a method in public life to distort statements, create a ruckus and create confusion. First they spread edited statements of Narendra Modi, when the election was going on, my statement was edited using AI and circulated throughout the country. Today they are distorting my words for Ambedkar ji. Put my entire statement before the public. I come from a party that can never insult Ambedkar ji. First Jan Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party have always tried to follow the principles of Ambedkar ji."

Also read: If PM Modi respects Dr Ambedkar, he should sack Amit Shah before 12 tonight: Mallikarjun Kharge (WATCH)

