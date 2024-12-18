If PM Modi respects Dr Ambedkar, he should sack Amit Shah before 12 tonight: Mallikarjun Kharge (WATCH)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack him from the Union Cabinet by midnight if he really had faith in the Dalit icon.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack him from the Union Cabinet by midnight if he had faith in the Dalit icon.

Addressing a press conference, Kharge demanded Shah's apology for his remarks and said people would hit the streets if PM Modi had not sacked the Union Home Minister from the Union Cabinet.

"Our demand is that Amit Shah should apologise and if PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he should be sacked by midnight. He has no right to remain in the cabinet. He should be sacked and only then people will remain silent, otherwise, people will protest. People are ready to sacrifice their lives for Dr BR Ambedkar," Kharge said.

Also read: 'Denied Bharat Ratna': PM Modi blasts Congress for insulting Dr Ambedkar, lists party's 'sins'; read posts

PM Modi blasts Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused Congress of repeatedly insulting Dr BR Ambedkar and undermining the rights of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities. PM Modi's scathing remarks, delivered through multiple tweets, also emphasized the current government's efforts to honour Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and empower marginalized communities.

The Prime Minister started by addressing what he called the Congress’ “malicious lies” and their inability to hide their “misdeeds” over the years.

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken! The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities," PM Modi wrote.

Latest Videos